Sacked Ipswich councillors begin legal battle

Cr David Pahlke waves goodbye as acting Mayor Wayne Wendt (right) looks on following the Ipswich City Council's final meeting at the Ipswich City Council Chambers in August. DAVE HUNT

SEVEN councillors sacked when Ipswich City Council was dissolved amid a corruption scandal have begun a legal battle to show they were unfairly dismissed.

The former councillors are seeking compensation and reinstatement after the state government passed a special act of parliament to sack the entire council amid corruption allegations.

Outside the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission on Monday, prominent barrister Tony Morris QC said the sacked councillors' cases were strong and it could cost the government six months salary per councillor.

Sacked Ipswich councillors are fighting for compensation, claiming they were unfairly dismissed.

"There could be no clearer example of wrongful dismissal. We have councillors who are totally innocent, who have not been accused of any wrongdoing or found guilty of any wrongdoing," he told reporters.

"It's like someone working at Coles or Westpac being told, 'One of the staff members has been dishonest, so you're all sacked'."

Mr Morris said he was representing Wayne Wendt, Paul Tully, Cheryl Bromage, Sheila Ireland, David Morrison, Charlie Pisasale and David Pahlke.

The conciliation meeting on Monday is to determine if any common ground can be found between councillors and the Queensland government to avoid a full hearing.

He said the battle would be tough if the case proceeded.

"We're up against the full resources of the Palaszczuk government and the Ipswich Council ... So we're expecting them to run every technicality, every argument they can dredge up to deprive these councillors, whom they've sacked, of their entitlements as dismissed employees," he said.

The government has defended its decision to sack the entire council after 15 councillors and staff were charged with almost 90 corruption-related offences.

The move followed a Crime and Corruption Commission report that found the council's culture was so tainted that corruption was no longer recognised.

The council is currently being run by a government-appointed administrator.

