Former councillor confirms whether or not they will run

FORMER Division 4 councillor Kylie Stoneman has broken her silence on Ipswich City Council's sacking in a heartfelt blog post.

Ms Stoneman has a business blog Waste Knot, What Knot where she advertises creative writing, blog writing and social media services.

In her heartfelt ode to her former position she says she is grateful for all the support she has received over the years and talks about her mental health throughout that period.

She has also talked about her struggle with understanding the state government's decision to legislate the sacking of all councillors, not just those involved with alleged corruption.

Her post below:

Firstly let me say that I am so grateful for all of the support I have received over the last two years, so many of you have reached out and let me know that you were there. Although I haven't reached back very often, I want you to know, (and you know who you are) that it never went unnoticed.

I feel like I have been to hell and back and realise that it is time, time for me to make a decision. The number of people that have asked me if I am running again has been astounding, your kind words and belief in me is humbling. I have always answered honestly, basically saying that I really didn't know.

You see I had only recently realised that for the last year or so I have been sitting in a chrysalis, protecting myself and ensuring that the hurt stayed inside and no-one could get in.

And who can blame me?

To read the rest of her post, follow this link.