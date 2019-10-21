Former councillor and mayoral hopeful to push for hospital

Former councillor Dave Martin is running for Mayor at the 2020 Ipswich City Council elections.

Former councillor Dave Martin is running for Mayor at the 2020 Ipswich City Council elections. Rob Williams

MAYORAL hopeful David Martin is campaigning for a new hospital in Ipswich.

The former councillor, who held the division seven seat for six months before he and his colleagues were sacked in August last year, slammed the state of some of Ipswich's infrastructure as "third world country".

Of particular concern to Mr Martin is the Ipswich Hospital, with its emergency department struggling to keep up with demand as the city's population swells.

The latest ambulance ramping rate sits at 34 per cent.

Mr Martin said he was left scratching his head at the announcement of a $460 million expansion to the Logan Hospital.

Work on Stage 1A of the $124.4 million Ipswich Hospital redevelopment will start late next year.

The redevelopment will include a new mental health unit, an MRI suite, an integrated community health care centre and outpatient facility.

Mr Martin said this project was "tokenism" and believed a new purpose-built, 15-storey hospital was needed.

Due to a memorandum of understanding signed between the council and West Moreton Health, health staff will move into council buildings on South St as council staff move into their new administration building as part of the CBD redevelopment.

West Moreton Health plans to progressively redevelop the site into hospital and health facilities in the long term.

Mr Martin said a new hospital should be part of the Ipswich Health Precinct designed to revitalise the city centre.

"We keep getting band aids put on things. Our population is growing at 200 a week. Our hospital is already inadequate. We're the fastest growing area in Queensland and we seem to be lagging in terms of everything regarding infrastructure," he said.

"I'll be making sure we have (a business case for a new hospital) articulated so they really don't have any excuse not to deliver it."

Mr Martin said a long overdue new hospital was just one part of a wider problem for Ipswich.

"The Ipswich (train) station that's third world country. That was opened in the '70s," he said.