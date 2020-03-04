Former council officers in court on misconduct charges

Craig Maudsley leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after a hearing relating to charges of misconduct in public office. He will face trial later this year.

TWO former Ipswich City Council officers will stand trial before the end of the year on charges of misconduct when in public office.

Charges against Ben Hayward and Craig Maudsley were mentioned in Ipswich District Court on Wednesday by Crown prosecutor Sam Bain with both men represented by legal counsel.

Only one of the men appeared in person; former chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation Craig Maudsley who was represented by barrister Tony Glynn QC.

Craig Kelvin Maudsley, 56, from Yamanto, is charged by the Crown with two separate counts of misconduct in relation to public office doing an act or making an omission in abuse of authority of office on dates between August 2, 2016 and July 20, 2017. The charge relates to money apparently given to Legends of League.

The second charge relates to dates between September 14, 2016 and November 23, 2016. The allegation in-part is one of using influence to benefit a council contractor.

The case of Ben Michael Hayward, 38, from Brassall, received only a brief mention.

Hayward was represented by barrister Stephen Kissick.

Hayward and Maudsley were charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission nearly two years ago following investigations into the council.

Hayward, the former executive officer to the mayor, is charged with misconduct in relation to public office doing an act or making an omission in abuse of authority of office on dates between August 2, 2016 and July 20, 2017.

Judge Horneman-Wren said he would adjourn an application by Maudsley to cross-examine witnesses until the Crown made a written expose of what the Crown case is.

He said he would then review the application.

Mr Glynn said he would also be seeking a subpoena to access, inspect and copy all relevant documents with other legal parties to also have access.

He requested that two days be spent in late March to hear the application and cross-examine witnesses.

The application and cross-examination matters were then listed to go before Judge Dennis Lynch QC for a hearing to allow the defence to cross-examine potential witnesses.

Judge Horneman-Wren set a trial listing for the District Court sittings to start on October 19.