BREAKING: Suspended Ipswich CEO hit with further CCC charge

Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay.
Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay. David Nielsen
by Kelmeny Fraser, The Courier-Mail

FORMER Ipswich council chief executive Jim Lindsay has been charged by anti-corruption investigators after allegedly disclosing a confidential document.

The Crime and Corruption Commission released a statement today revealing that it had served Mr Lindsay, 53, with a notice to appear in court over the alleged disclosure of the document following its investigation into Ipswich council.

He is alleged to have breached a section of the Crime and Corruption Act 2001 that makes it illegal to "disclose the existence of a confidential document to anyone else, unless the person has a reasonable excuse."

It carries a maximum 12-month prison sentence.

Mr Lindsay is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 11.

A CCC spokesman said it was unable to comment further as the matter was before the court.

Ipswich council declined to comment.

Mr Lindsay could not be reached at his Karana Downs home today.

Mr Lindsay was earlier this month arrested and charged by the CCC with official corruption and served a notice to appear in court on one count of Disobedience to Statute Law.

He has been suspended from the job on full pay, with new chief executive Gary Kellar to start work next Tuesday.

The charges against Mr Lindsay, who was council's chief financial officer before rising to the top job in 2014, follows a wider CCC investigation into Ipswich council dealings.

It has led to charges against another senior council planning officer and a council contractor.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, who resigned as Ipswich mayor in June citing health reasons, has been charged with extortion and other serious offences.

