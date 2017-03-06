Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

A FORMER online under cover police detective is set to teach Ipswich residents about online safety.

Workshops presented by Internet Education and Safety Services will cover internet safety relating to social networking, the law online, identity protection and cyber bullying.

They will be happening on Monday, March 20 and Thursday, March 30 from 4pm to 5.30pm each day at Barry Jones Auditorium, 40 South St, Ipswich and Springfield Lakes Community Centre, 53 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes.

Bookings are essential by March 13. Email socialdevelopmentrequests@ipswich.qld.gov.au or phone 3810 6655.

