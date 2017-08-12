Tully, Antoniolli unsurprised Pisasale still a favourite

Acting Mayor Paul Tully and Cr Andrew Antoniolli were not surprised to learn that former Mayor Paul Pisasale (above) was still a favourite with the electorate.

COUNCILLOR candidates in the mayoral election were not surprised to learn that a Galaxy poll suggested former mayor Paul Pisasale would have won the August 19 by-election if he'd stood.

The poll revealed Cr Pisasale with 41% of the vote, ahead of the figures attained by Acting Mayor Paul Tully (36%) and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

Cr Tully said Mr Pisasale's contribution to Ipswich would not be forgotten by the public.

"That (poll) figure doesn't surprise me," Cr Tully said.

"A lot of people will recall Paul as a dynamic mayor who achieved great outcomes for our city.

"He was a visionary and people will never forget what he injected into the city over 26 years."

Cr Tully said his personality had endeared Mr Pisasale to the public.

"He had a magnetic personality and he was able to connect with people at all different levels in our community," he said.

"Whatever the future for Paul holds, he will always be remembered for what he achieved in our city."

Mr Pisasale is facing several charges relating to a CCC investigation and has been struggling with his health since resigning as mayor in June, but Cr Antoniolli said Ipswich projects unveiled in recent months had the Pisasale stamp on them.

"I think there are a lot of people out there who are still in shock and do credit Paul, quite rightly, with the positive things that have happened in our city."

"Things such as Costco, the amount of work done with the Supercars and the Lions' (move to Springfield)," he said.

"I certainly wonder what the relevance of (the poll) is to this campaign.

"But one thing is for certain and that is his name is still being mentioned one way or another.

"Everywhere I go people ask about him. Some are upset.

"Some are worried about him."