Former chinese eatery relaunches with new name, menu

The team at Red Bawarchi in Sadliers Crossing. Picture: supplied

A new Indian fusion restaurant is set to open its doors this week at the former site of beloved Chinese eatery Ange’s Kitchen.

Long-time resident and owner of Red Bawarchi, Surya Chianta, said it was a dream come true to open the Sadliers Crossing establishment.

It was in May this year that Mr Chianta reportedly took over the business from previous owner Angeline Chen, who was rumoured to have sold it due to ongoing family commitments.

He opted to change both the restaurant’s name and menu in a bid to start afresh.

“It’s a new business for me entirely,” Mr Chianta said.

“It’s been my dream to run a business like this for some time so I’m really excited to open tomorrow.”

The restaurant, located at 31 Challinor Street at Sadliers Crossing, will kickstart operations from 4.30pm on Monday.

Mr Chianta said it was both “exciting and challenging” to be taking over a business that was steeped in such a rich legacy.

Ange's Kitchen owner Angelina Chen sold her business earlier this year.

“Ange’s kitchen has a lot of food lovers; they keep ringing me and sending me messages asking when we’re opening,” he said.

To help ease the transition, Red Bawarchi is set to feature some of Ange’s Kitchen most popular dishes on the new and improved menu.

“We decided to carry some options because we didn’t want to upset some of the old customers from Ange’s,” he said.

“When it came to practicality, we had a few issues managing both menus so we decided to only serve up some of the favourites.”

READ MORE: Popular restaurant takes tasty favourites to new location

Among the new offerings include a smattering of tasty curries, a variety of naans, and an assortment of vegetarian dishes.

“We’ve got the best Indian chef in the state, he’s got various experience in the field,” he said.

“Once people start tasting our chef’s food, I don’t think people will want to go anywhere else.

“We’re proud to be serving the Ipswich community and we really want to give them good quality ingredients.”

Some of the friendly faces at Red Bawarchi in Sadliers Crossing. Picture: supplied

Though smaller dishes largely feature on the new menu, these can be adapted to cater to larger groups.

“Our motto, for us, is that service and good food comes first,” he said.

“(Ange’s Kitchen) was great but we want to do better and improve where we can.

Mr Chianta further revealed there would be some key differences between how the establishment operated.

“Before it was only a take away establishment but now it will be dine-in, we got council approval the other day,” he said.

Order can be made by visiting redbawarchi.com.au or by phoning (07) 3281 7774.

