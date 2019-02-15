Menu
Ex-chairman of the LNP Whitsunday State Electorate Council Richard Filewood said he was 'appalled' by the LNP's actions on Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.
Former chairman slams LNP for deciding Costigan's 'guilt'

Claudia Alp
14th Feb 2019 7:50 PM | Updated: 15th Feb 2019 11:37 AM
FORMER Liberal National Party Whitsunday State Electorate Council chairman Richard Filewood has labelled the LNP's actions "appalling" after allegations against Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan were aired in Queensland Parliament this week.

Mr Filewood resigned his position with the LNP on February 3 at a party briefing in Proserpine in response to Mr Costigan's expulsion from the party two days earlier.

Mr Filewood stood by his move in support of Mr Costigan and yesterday slammed the LNP for "deciding his (Mr Costigan's) guilt".

"They (the LNP) had hung, drawn and quartered him in a very short period of time with a process that might be according to party rules, but denying what a reasonable person would say was natural justice," Mr Filewood said.

"The decision of his guilt was made by three faceless men who are called the Disputes Committee.

"If there is an investigation, a proper one, by police who decide to charge him and a court...find him guilty, I'm not going to go out there and say 'no, he's not'.

"The public is now forming an opinion based on what the LNP is saying to the media, either publicly or under parliamentary privilege, to discredit him."

Mr Filewood's comments come after accusations about five complaints by women against Mr Costigan were aired in Queensland Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Costigan has strongly denied the allegations.

He said Mr Costigan was still backed by many members of the Whitsunday community despite the explosive allegations levelled against him.

A "Jason Costigan MP Supporters' Group" was created on Facebook earlier this month and has attracted 22 members.

