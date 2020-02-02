Former Australia’s Got Talent star opens her own vocal academy

Paris Morgan has started up her own business, Paris Morgan Vocal Academy. She is also having a show at Studio 188 on February 8.

A FORMER contestant who stunned audiences on the reality television show Australia’s Got Talent has started her own vocal academy to train the next generation of performers.

After appearing on the show and wowing the judges at the tender age of 13, Ipswich’s Paris Morgan has continued to sing and develop her skills so she can help up-and-coming singers achieve their own dreams.

Miss Morgan is teaching students through her new business, Paris Morgan Vocal Academy.

“I always wanted to teach and create my own vocal academy,” the 20 year old said.

“It’s only new. I formed the academy in 2019 but it only became legit at the start of this year.

“I already have a few students, and they have been performing in Eisteddfods, just like I did when I was younger.

Paris Morgan has loved performing since she was a young child.

“They are following in my footsteps and I am able to give them professional feedback.

“I want to be able to pass on my skills and everything I have learnt to other people.

“I accept everyone, from beginners to people who might be a little more experienced.”

In between working various jobs, Miss Morgan completed a number of singing exams prior to starting her academy to have all the necessary accreditations.

Miss Morgan is currently operating out of a home studio but has big dreams to grow and expand her business.

“I have a small studio which is where I teach, but one day I hope to have a larger studio in a building to teach more people,” she said.

“I want to add in more lessons, like dancing and musical theatre.

“It will expand in time, and I am really excited about that.”

The Ipswich singer has come a long way since receiving a standing ovation at her audition on Australia’s Got Talent in 2013 by the celebrity judges, actor Dawn French, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, radio host Kyle Sandilands as well as singer-songwriter and dancer Timomatic.

The teenager was so overcome with emotion she started to cry, but was presented with a handkerchief from Mr Sandilands.

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell said at the time, “what you did was like a performance from someone so much older than 13; you were singing from your soul. That’s what makes a star”.

It was at that moment the whole country knew something Ipswich residents had long known, as Miss Morgan was already a familiar name in Ipswich’s cultural and entertainment scene.

She appeared in a number of Eisteddfods from 2007, as well as singing at various Ipswich City Council events and Anzac ceremonies.

Paris Morgan is working out of a home studio for now, but hopes to expand in the future.

The talented singer also performed as a soloist at the Robelle Domain Christmas Carols event in Springfield over several years, and won the A Star Is Born competition at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

Miss Morgan will take to the stage once again this month.

She will be appearing at Ipswich’s Studio 188 on Saturday, February 8 for the show, Follow the Yellow Brick Road – Paris Morgan Vocal Academy.

“The first half of the show is me singing and explaining my journey and why I chose each song,” she said.

“Every song I sing has a story behind it.

“Then the second half of the concert will be my students to showcase their talents and the progress they have made.

“There will also be a few guest singers.”

The show will be held from 5-7pm at Studio 188, located at 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

To book tickets, log onto www.trybooking.com.