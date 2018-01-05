‘Most Straya moment ever’: Hawkey does it again

FORMER Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke, now 88-years-old, has skolled a beer to a standing ovation at the SCG Test match.

Hawke necked the frothy while on the big screen during day two the fifth Test against England.

Bob Hawke enjoying a beer last year the SCG.

It was only appropriate that Shane Warne was on commentary for Channel Nine, the legendary leggie - himself a fan of the drink - egging on the former PM to down his cold one.

The former Labor leader's party trick is fast becoming a tradition at the Sydney Test - he performed similar feats in 2012, 2014 and 2017 during Tests against India and Pakistan.

Hawke downing a beer at the SCG in 2012.

Hawke's achievements on the amber ale first came to prominence when it was revealed he set a yard glass world speed drinking record in 1955 as a student in Oxford.

Hawke was the talk of social media after his latest effort.

I've just seen Bob Hawke skol a beer at the SCG

2018 is officially underway #TheAshes — Andrew Greene (@AndrewBGreene) January 5, 2018

A beer and Bob Hawke. Name a more iconic duo. #Ashes — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) January 5, 2018

it's the greatest day on the Australian sporting calendar - former PM Bob Hawke just sculled his annual beer on the big screen at the Sydney test cricket match — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 5, 2018

There's nothing more Australian than comnentating the 88-year-old former Prime Minister smashing a beer on live television #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nHyOfu75wW — Alistair Hogg (@alistairjhogg) January 5, 2018

Down it, Hawkey!