‘Most Straya moment ever’: Hawkey does it again

by Huw Bonello

 

FORMER Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke, now 88-years-old, has skolled a beer to a standing ovation at the SCG Test match.

Hawke necked the frothy while on the big screen during day two the fifth Test against England.

Bob Hawke enjoying a beer last year the SCG.

It was only appropriate that Shane Warne was on commentary for Channel Nine, the legendary leggie - himself a fan of the drink - egging on the former PM to down his cold one.

The former Labor leader's party trick is fast becoming a tradition at the Sydney Test - he performed similar feats in 2012, 2014 and 2017 during Tests against India and Pakistan.

Hawke downing a beer at the SCG in 2012.

Hawke's achievements on the amber ale first came to prominence when it was revealed he set a yard glass world speed drinking record in 1955 as a student in Oxford.

Hawke was the talk of social media after his latest effort.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Down it, Hawkey!

Topics:  beer bob hawke shane warne tradition

