Former Aussie bowlers show Hornets how it's done

KEEN TO IMPROVE: Ipswich/Logan Hornets bowlers like Sean Lutter benefited from watching two opponents with Australian experience. Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: Experience is a quality that is developed over time but can immediately benefit those at the receiving end of defeat.

That's what Ipswich/Logan Hornets coach Aaron Moore is hoping as he prepares his team for Saturday's Premier Grade match at Baxter Oval.

Fresh from a bowling lesson in a previous round loss, the Hornets return home to play Gold Coast.

While pleased with his team's overall progress this season, Moore said Wynnum/ Manly bowlers Alister McDermott (5/35) and Peter George (4/40) last weekend gave his young guns something to aspire to.

"Our bowling attack is pretty good, our young quicks are pretty good but they are young,'' Moore said.

"Those two more experienced cricketers just showed them how it's done and how to go to that next level. They just did the simple things over and over again.

"Peter George and Alister McDermott bowled exceptionally well. Both have played for Australia and they bowled like it too.''

McDermott and George ripped through the Hornets top order, restricting their opponents to 196 chasing Wynnum/Manly's 4 (declared) 381 at Bill Albury Oval.

"We were outclassed in some facets,'' Moore said.

"We just didn't perform consistently for long enough basically.''

However, that's all part of what Hornets players like Adam Smith, brothers Harry and Jack Wood, and twins Sean and Rowan Lutter must deal with in a higher level competition.

Last weekend, they struggled to penetrate the Wynnum/Manly top order before the home team completed a round 8 victory.

"It's not panic stations at all,'' Moore said.

"We're doing the right things. We've just got to do them a little bit more consistently for longer now.''

After some testing two-day games in hot conditions across the same weekend, Moore welcomes returning to Baxter Oval for Saturday-only play this weekend.

"It's not as tough on the bodies,'' the coach said.

Having watched his team beat South Brisbane a week earlier, Moore knows the signs are positive.

"They are still working hard, sticking to what we know works,'' he said. "We've just got to execute it.

"I can see them growing every week. They are getting better.

"The outcomes will eventually sort themselves out.

"Sunday (against Wynnum/Manly) was just an extraordinary learning experience to watch them and learn from them and get better ourselves.''

Moore expected to have a full team available for Saturday's match, with batsman Bryn Llewellyn rejoining the top side after consecutive hundreds in Second Grade.

The Ipswich/Logan Hornets premier grade women's side have two T20 matches away on Sunday against Valley and Sandgate/Redcliffe.

Game day

Qld Premier Grade: Saturday (10am) - Ipswich/Logan v Gold Coast at Baxter Oval.

Katherine Raymont Shield T20 competition: Sunday (10am) - Ipswich/Logan v Valley; 2.15pm: Ipswich/Logan v Sandgate/Redcliffe. Both women's matches at Cheltenham Oval.