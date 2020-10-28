News Former addict claims to have kicked habit while behind bars

A GATTON man involved in a serious assault on a young man has gone back before an Ipswich court to be sentenced for drug offences. Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Jed James Toole had only recently been released from jail for his role in the assault. Toole, 32, pleaded guilty to a series of charges that included possession of dangerous drugs at Gatton in August 2018; possession of drug utensils and a pipe; possession of methylamphetamine; driving having never held a licence; unlawful use of stolen motor vehicle; driving UIL on the Warrego highway in College View on August 16; and failing to provide a breath specimen. He also pleaded guilty to possession of the drug fantasy in Gatton in December 2018; possession of steroids and possession of methylamphetamine on December 23, 2018; possession of iodine, a condenser and stove at Forest Hill on December 23, 2018. Toole had been found with a gold coloured Holden Astra just after midnight on August 16. The vehicle was reported stolen five days earlier from a woman's house. Police Prosecutor Sgt Molinaro said Toole was sentenced by Ipswich District Court in July 2020 for serious offences committed at Gatton in December, 2018. Those offences included three charges of assault causing bodily harm when armed; assault causing bodily harm in company; deprivation of liberty, and assault. Toole received a sentence of 30 months' jail. Defence barrister Isaac Munsie tended a 15-page psychological report, saying Toole had spent 642 days in jail and was only released to parole on September 25. He said he had an unfortunate background and childhood, and self medicated through drugs. Mr Munsie said Toole had done very well in jail and managed to overcome his addiction to ice. Magistrate Terry Duroux said Toole had a significant criminal history but noted his positive steps more recently. Toole was sentenced to various concurrent jail terms, totalling six months, with immediate parole. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.