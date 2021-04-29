‘Forgotten’ Macca’s item Aussies want back

A woman is pleading with Macca's to bring back a cult Australian menu item after it disappeared from menus 12 years ago.

Emma Cooper from Melbourne, created a series of videos listing the Aussie childhood foods she wants back.

Among them include a popular chip flavour, a nostalgic ice cream stick - and a McDonald's Happy Meal that was only available in Australia and New Zealand.

Emma, 19, posted the first TikTok video at the end of March, titled: "Five Australian childhood foods that I think would stop the pandemic if they started making them again."

Among the items was Macca's Pasta Zoo, a healthier Happy Meal that was dropped from sales in 2008 due to "poor sales".

While it was hit when it launched but sales "tailed off" after its launch and as a result it was canned - but it hasn't stopped Emma, who goes by the username @emmaangelx on the platform, from remembering it.

Melbourne woman Emma Cooper has listed the Australian childhood foods she thinks should return. Picture: TikTok/@emmaangelx

"This was a classic, this is the best food they've ever served," she said.

In the past, others have campaigned for this item to be brought back to Macca's menus, with several Change.org petitions receiving thousands of signatures over the years.

Aussies in the comments were quick to agree, with some saying it had brought back fond memories.

"With the Macca's pasta you got like milk with the flavoured straw. So good," one wrote.

"OMG the Macca's pasta unlocked a memory I forgot I had," another agreed.

"I honestly thought the pasta at Macca's was just a dream. Incredible," someone else mused.

While one wrote: "Literally unlocked a hidden part of my brain with the Macca's pasta! I could totes go for that right now."

She shared the throwback video on her TikTok account. Picture: TikTok/@emmaangelx

Listing McDonald’s axed Animal Zoo as something she’s desperate to eat again. Picture: TikTok/@emmaangelx

Not the most flattering photo of the Macca's Animal Zoo but it was an era before everyone had smart phones. Picture: Flickr

Along with Pasta Zoo, Emma said she wanted Macca's bubblegum McFlurry to come back, calling it "so good" - a statement many commenters also agreed with.

"I loved the bubblegum McFlurry," one woman shared.

"The disappointment when bubblegum McFlurry was discontinued was immeasurable," one stated.

Other items on Emma's list included "slinky apples" and Dixie Drumstix.

She also went into great detail about why Go-Gurts, a variety of flavoured yoghurts packed inside tubes that were ideal for lunch boxes, should make a comeback.

The fast-food giant’s bubblegum McFlurry made the list too. Picture: TikTok/@emmaangelx

As did Yo-Gurts. Picture: TikTok/@emmaangelx

In two follow up videos she listed more forgotten items that had been flagged by viewers which included the Tasty Toobs, a cult chip news.com.au have been tirelessly campaigning to bring back, the Smarties Pop Up ice cream stick, Pop Tops Cool Blue drink and Sunny Boy ice blocks.

