Forget the nerves, Ipswich women eye amazing grand final glory

Ipswich Musketeers relief pitcher and coach Lyndsey Campbell guides her team to victory in the GBL semi-final at Darra. Picture: Nathan Finch

BASEBALL: After overcoming a bout of nerves, the Ipswich Musketeers women are one victory away from a sensational debut season.

The Musketeers beat Narangba 16-6 in the Greater Brisbane League semi-final at Darra to secure a grand final showdown with Redcliffe White on Saturday.

Although delighted her unbeaten team added another scalp to their growing collection, Musketeers player/coach Lyndsey Campbell conceded the latest game created the most anxiety.

“The girls were nervous, so getting the win is great for our confidence heading into the grand final,’’ Campbell said.

“As members of the founding women’s team at Muskies, I am extremely proud of the girls.

“I think now we just need to get the job done on Saturday.’’

Enhancing the latest Musketeers effort was the fightback they displayed after cruising to victory a number of times before the finals.

“We were actually losing at one point in the semi,’’ Campbell said. “And then we had a really good fielding inning, followed by a good hitting inning. That got the momentum going again and we surged toward the win.

“When we were down, we really had to refocus on doing what we had to do.

“Kassie (Liston) came out and threw strikes to get us the outs and then we were more patient in the batter’s box.’’

Ipswich’s semi-final also started late last Saturday as the earlier game needed an extra innings to break the deadlock.

“We also had one girl get locked out of her house so she couldn’t get her uniform. So we were a bit muddled at the start,’’ the coach said.

However, as they had done all season, the Musketeers women completed the game with a commanding win.

Campbell praised Liston for another brilliant pitching performance.

Campbell closed out the match on the mound after Liston stepped up in the third inning.

Infielder Hayley Cruice got Musketeers a vital hit to start the momentum.

Utility Sharon Fields made some great outs at first base.

The power-hitting Ipswich Musketeers have reached the GBL women's grand final in their first season. Picture: Nathan Finch

With one game to go, Campbell said the main focus was on game day having performed so well this season.

“It’s just about getting out there and taking some ground balls and fly balls and making sure the girls are relaxed,’’ the experienced sportswoman said.

Grand final opponents Redcliffe White finished in third. Musketeers beat them 10-3 during the preliminary games.

“So we have a bit of confidence knowing we won last time. But any team can show up on the day,’’ Campbell said.

“We just need to play our game and hopefully the result we want will follow.

“I’m just really proud of the girls and what we have achieved. It just goes to show that it’s never too late to try a new sport and girls play baseball too.’’

Game day

GBL women’s grand final: Saturday (6.15pm) – Ipswich Musketeers v Redcliffe White at Redcliffe.