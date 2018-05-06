Forget the heart attack: Age no barrier for 'slogger'

80-year-old running newcomer Paul Adams celebrates his QAL 300 success at the Ipswich Turf Club.

80-year-old running newcomer Paul Adams celebrates his QAL 300 success at the Ipswich Turf Club. David Lems

AN 80-year-old farmer who swapped his lawn bowls for running shoes provided a wonderful story of dedication at the Ipswich Turf Club.

Kyogle athlete Paul Adams combined his distinctive running style with a new sense of purpose to win the annual Queensland Athletic League (QAL) 300 race on Saturday.

Having taken up athletics only six years ago after recovering from a heart attack, Adams was bewildered with all the attention. However, he was delighted to win his first handicap event in Ipswich.

"I did it three other years but this time I got a bit more fair dinkum,'' he said.

Having put the lawn bowls away, he did some training on the dirt roads around his small property in northern NSW.

Starting off 140m on Saturday, Adams led all the way on the sand track to prove that age is no barrier in athletics.

"At the moment, I'm in reasonable form for an 80-year-old,'' Adams said.

"I just take it as it comes and I try. I'm a trier. The wife says I'm very trying.''

But jokes aside, Adams could inspire many other older people with his deeds.

The octogenarian has been a farmer for much of his life.

"Really, this is the last thing I ever expected,'' he said. "Last week I ran in Perth (at a national masters 100m event) and I didn't do much good there.

"I'm not a noted runner, just a slogger.''

He's enjoying his new-found love of athletics after playing lawn bowls for 27 years.

"I had a heart attack 16 years ago and that woke me up,'' he said.

"All I ever did before then was work and I thought I'd do something different.

"I've enjoyed it. I really have. I have more fun trying to do this.

"When I started running, the people that I bowled with thought it was a bit of a joke because I didn't have time to go to bowls anymore.''

However, it was Adams' determination to hold out second placegetter Taya Beckers and seasoned runner Elizabeth Melrose that had everyone talking.

Adams won in 32.99 seconds, ahead of Beckers in 33.77s (off 80m) and Melrose in 34.29s (off 64m).

QAL 300 winner Paul Adams joins with second placegetter Taya Beckers (left) and third placegetter Liz Melrose at the Ipswich Turf Club. Vic Pascoe

Paul was urged on by his two sons, including state and national 800m masters medal winner Wayne.

Wayne has been a regular in the 13 year history of the Ipswich Mile Gift. He came fourth in the latest Gift.

Few athletic competitions in Australia could match having runners challenge each other under handicap conditions on a tactically testing surface inside a main horse racing arena.

However, the ongoing partnership between the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, Queensland Athletic League, Ipswich and District Athletic Club and Ipswich Turf Club ensured the novel sporting competition continued.

Ipswich Hospice Care was also part of the important day at Bundamba, along with the St Edmund's College Foundation.

For the first time on Saturday, the runners in both races were introduced in the turf club enclosure where the horses parade.

$1000 QAL 300m top five: 1. Paul Adams, 2. Taya Beckers, 3. Elizabeth Melrose, 4. Olivia Nock, 5. Jayde Boxsel.