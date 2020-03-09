Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich City Bulls footballer Nuala Geoghegan was among her team’s goal scorers in their season-opening victory over Robina City. Picture: Richard Gosling.
Ipswich City Bulls footballer Nuala Geoghegan was among her team’s goal scorers in their season-opening victory over Robina City. Picture: Richard Gosling.
Soccer

Forget previous pain, Bulls women start charge

David Lems
9th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER the pain of an extra-time defeat, the Ipswich City Bulls made an almost perfect start to their Brisbane Women's Premier League campaign this season.

The Bulls were never seriously threatened as they beat Robina City 5-2 at Sutton Park on Sunday night.

Just over a week after being eliminated from the Elaine Watson Cup knockout competition, the Bulls women stepped up in a performance that pleased new head coach Archy Kahondo.

"The girls really wanted to show what they can do so they came out with all guns blazing,'' Kahondo said.

After striker Shani Wilton scored in the fourth minute, the Bulls took charge.

Midfielder Sophie Weatherby snared a double and right midfielder Nuala Geoghegan netted City's fifth goal after former Annerley centre back Chloe Tory put her team 2-0 up.

Kahondo is looking forward to City's next match on Saturday night against the Peninsula side that ended their Elaine Watson Cup hopes in extra time.

"The girls really should have won the Power game,'' he said. "So it's going to be a bit of a grudge match. The girls want to prove themselves.

"It's going to be a good one.''

The new head coach was encouraged by the latest win.

"We worked on certain things at training and I was just happy to see the girls implement it,'' he said.

"There were some lessons learnt from the Power game. We had a really good session on Thursday and were high in spirits.''

This year's Bulls first grade outfit is being captained by goalkeeper Tegan Gordon.

The Bulls highlighted their club depth this season with the Reserves also making a convincing start, defeating Robina City 6-2.

BWPL Rd 1: Ipswich City 5 (Sophie Weatherby 2, Shani Wilton, Chloe Tory, Nuala Geoghegan) def Robina City 2.

Reserves: Ipswich City 6 (Lailey Hunt 2, Dana Hockins 2, Natasha Ridley, Ainsley Mclaren) def Robina City 2.

More Stories

Show More
archy kahondo brisbane women's premier league extra-time thrillers ipswich city bulls sutton park women's football
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 230 jobs secured with $250m contract extension

        premium_icon More than 230 jobs secured with $250m contract extension

        News ‘Boeing has an excellent track record of working closely with the many small Australian businesses in our defence industry.'

        • 9th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Wet weather settles in over Ipswich

        premium_icon Wet weather settles in over Ipswich

        News Bureau expects system to hang around for rest of Monday

        • 9th Mar 2020 11:45 AM
        WANTED: Ten people police wish to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: Ten people police wish to speak to

        News Do you recognise any of these people?

        Revealed: When supermarkets will restock toilet paper

        premium_icon Revealed: When supermarkets will restock toilet paper

        Offbeat SE Qld in the grips of a toilet paper shortage