Forget previous pain, Bulls women start charge

Ipswich City Bulls footballer Nuala Geoghegan was among her team’s goal scorers in their season-opening victory over Robina City. Picture: Richard Gosling.

AFTER the pain of an extra-time defeat, the Ipswich City Bulls made an almost perfect start to their Brisbane Women's Premier League campaign this season.

The Bulls were never seriously threatened as they beat Robina City 5-2 at Sutton Park on Sunday night.

Just over a week after being eliminated from the Elaine Watson Cup knockout competition, the Bulls women stepped up in a performance that pleased new head coach Archy Kahondo.

"The girls really wanted to show what they can do so they came out with all guns blazing,'' Kahondo said.

After striker Shani Wilton scored in the fourth minute, the Bulls took charge.

Midfielder Sophie Weatherby snared a double and right midfielder Nuala Geoghegan netted City's fifth goal after former Annerley centre back Chloe Tory put her team 2-0 up.

Kahondo is looking forward to City's next match on Saturday night against the Peninsula side that ended their Elaine Watson Cup hopes in extra time.

"The girls really should have won the Power game,'' he said. "So it's going to be a bit of a grudge match. The girls want to prove themselves.

"It's going to be a good one.''

The new head coach was encouraged by the latest win.

"We worked on certain things at training and I was just happy to see the girls implement it,'' he said.

"There were some lessons learnt from the Power game. We had a really good session on Thursday and were high in spirits.''

This year's Bulls first grade outfit is being captained by goalkeeper Tegan Gordon.

The Bulls highlighted their club depth this season with the Reserves also making a convincing start, defeating Robina City 6-2.

BWPL Rd 1: Ipswich City 5 (Sophie Weatherby 2, Shani Wilton, Chloe Tory, Nuala Geoghegan) def Robina City 2.

Reserves: Ipswich City 6 (Lailey Hunt 2, Dana Hockins 2, Natasha Ridley, Ainsley Mclaren) def Robina City 2.