Forget Irish chill: Captain likes Ipswich club’s warm culture

Western Pride captain Killian Flavin is enjoying his time at the club for multiple reasons. Picture: Kevin Farmer

IRISH born and bred Killian Flavin has every reason to continue playing for Western Pride as long as he can.

Apart from loving the Queensland weather and Aussie lifestyle, Flavin has been appointed captain in his third season at the Ipswich state league and National Premier Leagues club.

But while he’s savouring that role as a senior footballer, Flavin is also appreciative of the wonderful culture developed at Pride by general manager Pat Boyle and his dedicated committee and coaches.

“It’s definitely the weather. It’s more comfortable,’’ Flavin answered when asked what he liked most about moving from Cork to Queensland nine years ago.

“Back at home right now it’s cold and raining.



“It’s the easygoing lifestyle really. That’s the best part of Australia.’’

The 33-year-old midfielder said joining Western Pride was a fantastic move after previous stints with The Gap, Taringa, Easts and Rochedale.

He has told Boyle how much he values the Pride environment.

“The club is family orientated. I like that,’’ Flavin said.

“With the kids there as well (for games), it’s just enjoyable.

“The (Briggs Road Sporting Complex) field is really nice.



“We get pretty well looked after. You can’t really complain about anything.

“If it was up to me, I would stay at the club right up until the day I can’t play, whenever that will be.’’



Preparing for Sunday’s match against Mitchelton at the Briggs Road base, Flavin was also impressed with the way this year’s new-look team was gelling in the Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition.

“They are a good lads. It’s a good crew this year,’’ Flavin said, praising the positive approach of new coach Brian Hastings.

“He’s trying to bring a bit of a winning culture. It’s good for the club, good for everybody really.



“There’s more of a togetherness this year with the group of players.

“Not that last year was bad. The lads playing for us were good lads too.’’

He said the closer group this year would hopefully benefit the side more on the field.

Western Pride footballer Killian Flavin leads the way in the midfield during a recent match this season. Picture: Christina Moran

Flavin is one of the most experienced footballers in the youth-laden side.

He had previously captained at Easts and back in Ireland.

“I don’t mind (the role),’’ he said.

“We’re a young side so I’m happy that I can try and lead the way somewhat - try and show the young lads how it goes.’’



Flavin welcomed the assistance of other seasoned players like former National Premier Leagues goalkeeper Jake Reesby, Mark Ingerson and Kelton Scriggins. They are guiding the younger contingent including rising Pride talents like Aidan Norris, Ben Piper, Rhys Webster and Ryan Stieler.

The electrician was pleased Pride secured a 1-0 victory over Wynnum last weekend in their first match of the season after a series of washouts.

“It was a tough game,’’ he said. “Given the fact that we hadn’t played very much.



“In the last 20 minutes, we struggled. We still got three points not playing particularly well. That was good.’’

The captain said Pride were wary of next opponent Mitchelton who have lost four matches in a row.

Sunday’s home game kicks off at 5.15pm.

The local derby between Ripley Valley and the Ipswich City Bulls on Friday night opens this weekend’s regional matches.

GAME DAY

CL1 local derby: Friday (8.30pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v Ripley Valley at Sutton Park, Brassall. Reserves play at 6.30pm.

FQPL1: Saturday (5.15pm) - Ipswich Knights v Brisbane City at Perry Park. Sunday (5.15pm): Western Pride v Mitchelton at Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

BPL: Saturday (6pm) - Western Spirit v The Gap at Walton Bridge Reserve.

CL2: Saturday (7pm) - Springfield United v Kangaroo Point at Springfield Central Sports Complex.

NPLW: Tuesday (8pm) - Western Pride v Souths United (catch-up match). Pride women have bye this weekend.