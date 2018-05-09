Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Forget Glitter Boobs, Now It's All About Glitter Butts

9th May 2018 5:37 AM

The world has officially gone mad - glitter, mad! We've glittered our facesour boobsour tongues, so it's a natural progression to glitter our butts, right? You're shaking your head, but come July when you're decamping to Byron Bay for Splendour In Grass, you'll be booty deep in glitter, rhinestones and metallic body paint.

Welcome to 2018 in all of its sparkly glory. Welcome to Glitter butts, my friends! Booty glitter bomb bums are all the rage on the US and European festival circuits this season. Pants schmantz! Why wear real-world clothes when you can substitute them for glitter?

You're probably thinking, no way, the tiniest bit of glitter eyeshadow will end up following me around until 2019. Girl, I'm not dipping my whole butt in it and then walking around a festival! Are you crazy? I won't be able to sit down! What if it rains?

Come on! Stop being so practical. Glitter a little! Let us convince you. See how pretty they look! Who doesn't want rhinestones stuck to their arse?

We knew you would come around. Now let's get practical. How do you get glitter-slap-happy on your boot-tay-tay?

The trend is all about layering on the glitter then topping it off with jewels, such as crystals and rhinestones.

But why stop at your butt, when you can glitter bomb your whole body? You can thank us for the Instagram likes later.

Related Items

butts editors picks glitter
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    15 cars involved in massive Ipswich Mwy pile-up

    15 cars involved in massive Ipswich Mwy pile-up

    News Three separate crashes happened within 300m of each other inbound on the motorway

    • 9th May 2018 6:56 AM
    Man charged over weekend armed robbery

    Man charged over weekend armed robbery

    Crime A 33-year-old will face court today charged with armed robbery

    • 9th May 2018 5:53 AM
    'Good news, I didn't lose my licence': Hoon

    premium_icon 'Good news, I didn't lose my licence': Hoon

    Crime The car behind him had been tailgating him all night

    Family is what keeps Alyce grounded after Games high

    premium_icon Family is what keeps Alyce grounded after Games high

    eXtra Ipswich nurse put in a personal best performance on the Gold Coast

    Local Partners