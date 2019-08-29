Forget finals, why development of footy kids more important

LOOKING AHEAD: Ipswich Knights technical director Joe Fenech supports Football Queensland's proposal to separate the junior and senior competitions.

AS one of Queensland's most experienced technical directors, Joe Fenech supports Football Queensland (FQ) efforts to bolster junior development.

He has examined FQ's latest proposals to revamp next year's National Premier Leagues (NPL) and Queensland Premier League (QPL) competitions for boys and girls.

Key features include splitting the junior competition from the senior ranks and creating a new Maroon and White conference structure for young players.

While the self-confessed "traditionalist'' isn't a fan of finals in football, the Ipswich Knights technical director sees some advantages in what is being proposed for NPL and QPL clubs next year.

Under a two conference model, the top six sides from both divisions will play each other after 11 grading games. The bottom six from each conference at that stage will move into a 12-team SEQ League.

"For me . . . the only thing I like about that is the kids get to play more games,'' Fenech said.

"As far as having finals, it's a personal view of mine I don't like finals.''

However, Fenech supported separating juniors from the senior competitions.

"Basically it's because we (the Knights) as a club and me personally, our philosophy is about junior and youth development to develop players to their full potential,'' he said.

"When it comes to 18s and 20s and the firsts (in the senior competitions), it's about winning.

"And hopefully the way we measure success is about player development and making sure that kids get their full core skills and their technical aspects right.''

Fenech has discussed the FQ proposals with the Knights committee who have forwarded their submission.

As officials at the Knights (QPL) and other major regional club Western Pride (NPL) wait for Football Queensland's final plans for next season, the well-travelled Fenech provided more of his personal thoughts.

"Like everything there's ups and downs with it,'' he said of what FQ is presenting.

"As technical director at Ipswich Knights FC, my focus is on junior and youth development.

"I am a very strong believer in measuring success by the amount of players developed at the club who then go on to establishing themselves in the club's first team.''

Fenech hopes the FQ revamp "will in essence reward those clubs who are committed to junior and youth development''.

"The purpose of the NPL/QPL was intended as a development competition,'' he said.

"The notion that because a club's first team gets promoted/relegated all the teams in the club follow suit is nonsensical.

"All this does is soothe egos at the expense of very uneven and non-competitive games.

"It's all good to say my son or daughter plays NPL/QPL but are they best suited to that level? Clubs then must comply with their licence in terms of fielding all the age groups and as a result are forced to recruit based on filling up teams regardless of the skill level.''

Fenech questioned where some clubs invest their finances.

"Whilst clubs have every right to direct their dollars where they see fit, I am flabbergasted by the amount of money that some clubs invest in their senior squads often to the detriment of their development programs,'' he said.

"Some fees that clubs charge parents are mind blowing.

"I am in agreeance with the senior competition being separate from the junior and youth competition because they serve different purposes.''

Fenech said there was a difference between talent identification and talent selection.

"When (players are) 16 and under, it needs to be - and it has to be - about development to make players better,'' he said.

"A lot of coaches pick players to win something. But my philosophy is just because a kid is smaller than someone else it doesn't mean that he's completely not good enough.

"I would like to think that it makes more sense to assist youngsters by encouraging them to play the game and making fees more affordable for parents.

"I'm thrilled the (Knights) committee support that philosophy.''

More time needed to 'get it right'

AS Football Queensland officials assess club submissions for the Junior Competition Structure Review, Joe Fenech was disappointed more time wasn't allowed to consider the dramatic changes planned for as early as next season.

Football Queensland only presented its package of new proposals at a meeting last Wednesday night, calling for submissions within days.

"It's okay to evolve the game. I'm for evolving the game,'' the former Ipswich Premier League coach said, having recently returned to the area in a vital Knights development role.

"But I think we do need to take a lot of time to consider all the options and not be rushed into making the decision.

"We really need time to go through the pros and cons of what we are about to do.''

Fenech said there was no point pushing through a quick decision only to discover major issues next year. "We need to take the time, get it right and then leave it alone for a few years so that we can get some cohesion and some continuity,'' Fenech said.

Meanwhile the Ipswich Knights have re-signed their successful senior coaching team for next season.

Andrew Ogden and Lucas Wilson remain as first team coaches with Bob Maclot continuing to guide the club's under-20 side that made last weekend's grand final. Andy White stays on as goalkeeper coach.

The Knights are yet to finalise the under-18 coach for next season.