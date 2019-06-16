Forget 50 point win: Ipswich coach demanding more

AUSSIE RULES: After a 54 point victory, most coaches would be happy with their performance.

However, such is the determination of Kym Mansell to get the best out of his players, he was disappointed.

The Ipswich Eagles regained third place on percentages after their 18.16-124 to 10.10-70 away win over Jindalee on Friday night.

But Mansell demanded more from his QFA Division 3 competition top side.

"We're still not playing at our best poor footy,'' Mansell said, most unhappy with the turnovers and wrong options.

He said his side was giving their opposition too many free points.

"We literally handed them probably 90 per cent of their goal scoring,'' Mansell said.

"It's how we gave it too them. If they earn it, it's fair enough.

"You can get away with it against these bottom teams but it proves over the previous two weeks, you can't do it against the top teams. We've got to be more consistent.''

Mansell gave his team a blast after their previous narrow loss to premiership contenders Moreton Bay, a week after going down to Kedron.

In the latest game, he was most pleased by the outstanding effort of Jarrod Prakelt who booted five goals after switching from defence to attack.

The ever-consistent Keith Brick also performed strongly along with Gary Williamson, Mick Lyons, Jack Boston and Henry Armour.

The Eagles Reserves beat Jindalee 130-20.

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 18.16-124 def Jindalee 10.10-70.

Reserves: Ipswich Eagles 21.14-130 def Jindalee 3.2-20.