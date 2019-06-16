Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNHAPPY: Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell.
UNHAPPY: Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell. Cordell Richardson
AFL

Forget 50 point win: Ipswich coach demanding more

David Lems
by
16th Jun 2019 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: After a 54 point victory, most coaches would be happy with their performance.

However, such is the determination of Kym Mansell to get the best out of his players, he was disappointed.

The Ipswich Eagles regained third place on percentages after their 18.16-124 to 10.10-70 away win over Jindalee on Friday night.

But Mansell demanded more from his QFA Division 3 competition top side.

"We're still not playing at our best poor footy,'' Mansell said, most unhappy with the turnovers and wrong options.

He said his side was giving their opposition too many free points.

"We literally handed them probably 90 per cent of their goal scoring,'' Mansell said.

"It's how we gave it too them. If they earn it, it's fair enough.

"You can get away with it against these bottom teams but it proves over the previous two weeks, you can't do it against the top teams. We've got to be more consistent.''

Mansell gave his team a blast after their previous narrow loss to premiership contenders Moreton Bay, a week after going down to Kedron.

In the latest game, he was most pleased by the outstanding effort of Jarrod Prakelt who booted five goals after switching from defence to attack.

The ever-consistent Keith Brick also performed strongly along with Gary Williamson, Mick Lyons, Jack Boston and Henry Armour.

The Eagles Reserves beat Jindalee 130-20.

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 18.16-124 def Jindalee 10.10-70.

Reserves: Ipswich Eagles 21.14-130 def Jindalee 3.2-20.

More Stories

Show More
ipswich aussie rules ipswich eagles jarrod prakelt keith brick kym mansell qfa division 3 results
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    109 PHOTOS: The faces of the 2019 Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 109 PHOTOS: The faces of the 2019 Ipswich Cup

    News Did we grab a snap of you at the Ipswich Cup?

    • 16th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    premium_icon Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    Crime It has a reputation for dark scenes during era of infamy

    45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

    premium_icon 45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

    News A man aged in his 40s has died from critical injuries

    WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    premium_icon WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    Rugby League It was a cracking round of Allan Langer Cup matches