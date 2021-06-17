‘Forever young’: Heartache as Brisbane teen killed in rollover

Salisbury teen Tien Harbottle, 19, passed away on Thursday morning just after 2am on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Esk when his white Toyota Hilux was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Picture: Facebook

A Brisbane southside teen who died in the early hours of Thursday morning when his vehicle rolled in a single-vehicle accident on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Esk has been remembered as a “kind and caring” man who loved his family.

Police say they were called at 2.07am this morning after a witness reporter seeing headlights in bushland by the side of the road.

Police arrived a short time later and found a white Toyota HiLux, containing Salisbury man Tien Harbottle, 19, upside down with significant damage.

He was unable to be revived and passed away at the scene, police said.

Initial investigations indicate this vehicle was travelling in northerly direction when it failed to negotiate a bend and left the road before colliding with several objects and overturning.

Mr Harbottle’s friend Liam Irons took to social media to pay tribute to his friend, saying, “Love ya mate”.

Speaking to the Southern Star, he said Mr Harbottle was a “kind and caring man”.

“He was always there for his boys,” Mr Irons said.

Friend Hayley Barnett also took to Facebook to remember Mr Harbottle.

“RIP mate, you were a good kid and will forever be in our hearts, fly high,” she said.

Another said Mr Harbottle would now be “forever young, and never forgotten”.

Meanwhile, a woman, understood to be a family friend of the Harbottles, said Mr Harbottle was a “an amazing young man who loved his mum so much and all of the boys”.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing their investigation and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.

