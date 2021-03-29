Tributes shared for victim of highway inferno

A 20-year-old man who “never had a bad bone in his body” has been revealed as the victim of a horror crash.

A "beautiful soul" is being remembered today following a tragic crash on the D'Aguilar Highway yesterday.

Daniel Burns, 20, died when the car he was in crashed with a truck on the notorious highway, at the intersection of Sirl Road in Stony Creek, just before 5pm.

Friends of the former Narangba Valley State High School student and popular Moreton Bay Foodworks employee have paid tribute to the young man in the hours since his passing.

"RIP Burnsy," said Mary Cavanagh.

"I can't believe it's true.

"I'll never forget all the fun memories at Foodworks and the rubbish runs hope you're having fun up there we loved you so much."

Friends of Daniel Burns are paying tribute to his kind nature after his tragic crash death yesterday. Picture: Mary Cavanagh

"RIP you beautiful soul," wrote Bree Griffiths.

"Taken way too soon, rest easy Burnsy," wrote friend Jase McMahon.

Ashlea Potter wrote: "RIP to one of the kindest people to ever walk this Earth, life is so short and so unfair. You will be so missed and forever loved.

Former colleague Max Milesi also spoke about the joy of working alongside Mr Burns.

"From working at Foodworks with you and seeing you around, you never had a bad bone in your body and constantly lifted moods and spirits around you. Rest in peace Burnsy".

Meanwhile, a touching post from a childhood friend revealed how special Mr Burns' friendship had been.

"We may have drifted apart several years ago, but you will always be an important part of my life," wrote Eliza Kemp.

Narangba man Dan Burns is being mourned by friends after a horror crash at Stony Creek claimed his life. Picture: Jase McMahon

"We became best friends in prep and we were absolutely inseparable. You were there when I had my first strike in bowling and you bowled one straight after, amusing our families since we were only 5.

"We got into so much mischief together and that only progressed more into high school.

"You were kind, caring and always had my back. I can't believe you are not here anymore, but I'm so grateful for the lifelong memories and I hope you are resting in peace Daniel."

Mr Burns' death is the third to plague the D'Aguilar Highway less than two weeks, following another fatal crash, at Bracalba, that took the lives of friends Mitch Harpley and Angus Barnes on March 21.

