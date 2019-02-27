Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle Dranfield started a new calf rescue organisation in December, saving dairy industry bobby calves from slaughter.
Michelle Dranfield started a new calf rescue organisation in December, saving dairy industry bobby calves from slaughter. Patrick Woods
Community

Forever homes needed for rescued bobby calves

Ashley Carter
by
27th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSIONATE animal lover committed to helping forgotten and discarded animals on the Sunshine Coast is looking for forever homes for what she says are some of our most neglected animals.

Michelle Dranfield has made her four-acre Tanawha property into a haven for rescue animals, particularly calves that have been discarded by the dairy industry.

Since starting her Calf Rescue and Education Program in December last year, she says she's had an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

"We've had a really good response from the community and a lot of people supporting what we do," she said.

Since December, Michelle has rescued eight bobby calves and re-homed five.

"A lot of people don't actually know that cows don't produce milk unless they've had a baby," she said.

"If that baby is a boy, their future isn't very positive."

Male calves were often sent to slaughter or sold as veal as they are not always needed in the dairy industry, Michelle said.

She currently has three calves that need to be re-homed.

"They're a really fantastic pet to have and are really low-maintenance," she said.

"It's very similar to keeping a horse on a property to keep the grass down.

"If they're handled from when they're little, they're really affectionate. They just get a bad reputation because society only views them as livestock."

Anyone interested in adopting a calf is urged to contact the Calf Rescue Facebook page or on michelledranfield_57@msn.com.

animal rescue animals tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    premium_icon Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    Crime CCTV footage taken from a street showed their two vehicles being driven in convoy on the night.

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    News Our readers are at the heart of everything we do

    Nostalgic 1950s storyline brought to the stage

    premium_icon Nostalgic 1950s storyline brought to the stage

    News Play to delight audiences after being on the big screen

    • 27th Feb 2019 11:10 AM
    Group seeks new faces to keep Anzac spirit alive

    premium_icon Group seeks new faces to keep Anzac spirit alive

    News The committee has been going for 103 years