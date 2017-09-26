‘Forensic crime scene’ set up in Ipswich

A film crew has set up in the Newtown area for three days of filming inside a house.

RESIDENTS driving past Glebe Rd today might see what looks like a crime scene with forensic investigators.

But, the 'crime scene' is not what it appears.

The crew is also using Cameron Park as a base.

It's part of a new ABC 10-part crime series drama called Harrow, produced by Brisbane's Hoodlum Entertainment.

Filming in Ipswich started yesterday and will continue until Thursday.

The series will shoot until December in Brisbane and in other key locations across Queensland including coastal and regional areas.

The show stars Ioan Gruffudd, who plays the role of forensic pathologist Dr Daniel Harrow.

The series is the first drama production for the Disney-owned ABC Studios International, and Disney Media Distribution will license international rights.

ABC TV's Head of Scripted Production, Sally Riley said audiences would fall in love with the "incredibly charismatic hero, Harrow.

"I am delighted that this unorthodox forensic pathologist has found his home on the ABC where he will take us on what is sure to be a wildly entertaining ride," Ms Riley said.