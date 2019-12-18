Menu
Indonesian authorities have paraded six foreigners at a news conference after they were arrested in recent weeks for allegedly smuggling drugs into Bali.
Foreigners arrested for drugs on Bali

18th Dec 2019

Indonesian authorities say they have arrested six foreigners for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs onto the tourist island of Bali.

A Swiss man, a Thai man, a Singaporean woman, a Chilean man and two Hong Kong men wearing orange detainee uniforms were paraded with their feet and hands tied at a news conference in Denpasar, on Wednesday.

The customs spokesman for the Bali and Nusatenggara regional office, Wachid Kurniawan, said the suspects were arrested separately since last month upon arrival at the airport.

Kurniawan said the Swiss man was arrested on November 4 with a total of 30.04 grams of marijuana in his luggage. Two days later, customs officers nabbed the Thai man with 17.76 grams of marijuana concealed in his underwear.

He said the Singaporean woman was captured on November 14 after immigration officers found 0.35 grams of cocaine inside her passport, while the Chilean man was nabbed two weeks later with 77.26 grams of liquid methamphetamine in his suitcase.

The Hong Kong man was arrested on December 4 with 3.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in his luggage, and his 19-year-old fellow Hong Kong national was captured last week with 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine wrapped in branded pet food packaging in his luggage, Kurniawan said.

More than 150 people are currently on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug crimes. About one-third of them are foreigners.

