Foreign aid to depart Amberley RAAF base for Indonesia

Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster transports Australian humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies bound for Indonesia from RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, to Darwin. The C-130 Hercules aircraft will then fly from RAAF Base Darwin to Indonesia.

TARPS, tools, hygiene packs and birthing kits will today leave Amberley RAAF base on a Globemaster plane, headed for tsunami and earthquake stricken Indonesia.

The aircraft is expected to arrive in Indonesia late this afternoon with tarpaulins, tools to build shelter, as well as hygiene and birthing kits. With over 70,000 people displaced by the tsunami, these supplies will provide critical relief.

The Australia government will deliver more supplies in the coming days and continue to work closely with the Indonesian Government to help people affected by the tragedy.

To date Australia has committed over $5.5 million to support the Indonesian Government and humanitarian partners in the tsunami and earthquake relief response.