Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster transports Australian humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies bound for Indonesia from RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, to Darwin. The C-130 Hercules aircraft will then fly from RAAF Base Darwin to Indonesia.
Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster transports Australian humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies bound for Indonesia from RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, to Darwin. The C-130 Hercules aircraft will then fly from RAAF Base Darwin to Indonesia. RAAF
Community

Foreign aid to depart Amberley RAAF base for Indonesia

Emma Clarke
by
5th Oct 2018 12:33 PM

TARPS, tools, hygiene packs and birthing kits will today leave Amberley RAAF base on a Globemaster plane, headed for tsunami and earthquake stricken Indonesia.

A Royal Australian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft will depart Australia today carrying humanitarian supplies for people affected by the earthquake and tsunami that has devastated Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

A Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster will  take Australian humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies bound for Indonesia from RAAF Base Amberley to Darwin.

The C-130 Hercules aircraft will then fly from RAAF Base Darwin to Indonesia.

The aircraft is expected to arrive in Indonesia late this afternoon with tarpaulins, tools to build shelter, as well as hygiene and birthing kits. With over 70,000 people displaced by the tsunami, these supplies will provide critical relief.

The Australia government will deliver more supplies in the coming days and continue to work closely with the Indonesian Government to help people affected by the tragedy.

To date Australia has committed over $5.5 million to support the Indonesian Government and humanitarian partners in the tsunami and earthquake relief response.

Related Items

foreign aid globemaster indonesia raaf base amberley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    POLL: Should Paul Pisasale Bridge be re-named?

    POLL: Should Paul Pisasale Bridge be re-named?

    Council News The names of ex-councillors are plastered on bridges and street signs across Ipswich

    Did you see this breakfast TV star in Ipswich?

    premium_icon Did you see this breakfast TV star in Ipswich?

    Offbeat Weatherman Sam Mac took the segment to Ipswich

    • 5th Oct 2018 12:25 PM
    Never a bad time for prostate check

    premium_icon Never a bad time for prostate check

    News "Early detection can save your life, or the life of a loved one.”

    • 5th Oct 2018 1:43 PM
    How Ipswich striker hopes to become an A-League Bolt-er

    premium_icon How Ipswich striker hopes to become an A-League Bolt-er

    Soccer Exciting footballer working hard in Roar environment

    • 5th Oct 2018 12:55 PM

    Local Partners