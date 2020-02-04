Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
According to BoM, another deluge of rain is expected to hit the southeast over the next two days.
According to BoM, another deluge of rain is expected to hit the southeast over the next two days.
News

Significant rainfall expected over next 48 hours

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
4th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEAVY rainfall up to 50mm is predicted to fall on parts of the southeast on Wednesday, with the Bureau of Meteorology urging residents to pack the umbrella before leaving the house.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said a current trough passing over the state will bring good rainfall for the Ipswich, Somerset and Lockyer regions.

"The biggest day for rainfall will be Wednesday. The trough that is currently passing through the state could bring 50mm plus of rain," the spokesperson said.

"It will be a similar story on Thursday, but we could see a lower total of rainfall, roughly between 30-40mm.

There's also the chance of thunderstorms, but by Friday it should start to ease back to normal."

Overcast skies have brought a slight relief in temperatures, but it is not expected to last long.

"It's not until Friday that we will get to the low 30s again before the temperatures begin to drop closer to the normal average," the spokesperson said.

Friday will see a top of 30C after a warm night of 21C.

There is an 80 per cent chance of rain for Saturday, with the mercury tipped to reach 28C.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with more showers but a top temperature of 30C.

As of Tuesday morning, Somerset, Wivenhoe and Moogerah Dam all missed out on a small top up, recording zero on the rain gauge.

The heaviest rainfall on Tuesday night was felt in Mt Crosby, which received 12mm of rain.

Goodna recorded 8mm, Colleges Crossing received 7mm, Gatton got 6mm and Lowood with only 4mm.

ipswich rain weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley serial flasher back in court

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley serial flasher back in court

        News A Forest Hill flasher has breached a court bond by failing to report to the Child Protection Offender Registry.

        • 4th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
        LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10 jobs in Ipswich!

        premium_icon LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10 jobs in Ipswich!

        News Looking for a job? Look no further because we’ve got you covered

        Rural fire brigade servicing raceway to expand

        premium_icon Rural fire brigade servicing raceway to expand

        Council News A development application has been given the green light.

        Calls for motorists to name and shame congested roads

        Calls for motorists to name and shame congested roads

        News The RACQ wants to hear about the roads that are slowing you down every day