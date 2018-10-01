Menu
Spring drenching is not over yet

Emma Clarke
by
1st Oct 2018 12:00 AM

PATCHY wet weather is expected to continue in Ipswich all week off the back of a particularly wet and soggy weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict cloudy conditions will persist from today right through to Wednesday with possible showers returning later in the week.

Just over 4mm of rain fell in Ipswich on Sunday, while close to 5mm fell in Gatton.

Boonah was slightly drier, with just 2mm of rainfall recorded.

There is a medium chance of rain on Thursday and Friday before conditions clear in time for the weekend.

Forecasters expect only 0.2mm of rainfall across both days.

Day time maximum temperatures will peak in the mid 20s before maximums increase to 31C on Thursday and 30C on Friday, close to 5C above the historical average.

Overnight minimums will between 12C and 15C all week.

Typically in September in Ipswich, temperatures range between 10.7C and 25.9C.

Similar conditions are expected in Gatton, with highs of 32C on Thursday.

