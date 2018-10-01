Spring drenching is not over yet

PATCHY wet weather is expected to continue in Ipswich all week off the back of a particularly wet and soggy weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict cloudy conditions will persist from today right through to Wednesday with possible showers returning later in the week.

Just over 4mm of rain fell in Ipswich on Sunday, while close to 5mm fell in Gatton.

Boonah was slightly drier, with just 2mm of rainfall recorded.

There is a medium chance of rain on Thursday and Friday before conditions clear in time for the weekend.

Forecasters expect only 0.2mm of rainfall across both days.

An upper trough moving across #SeQld is leading to some patchy rain and the odd storm about the Sunshine Coast. The upper trough will move off the coast later today with the rain clearing and the threat of storms ending. Extensive cloud cover will mean a fairly cool day. pic.twitter.com/MQ2VAXubZY — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) September 29, 2018

Day time maximum temperatures will peak in the mid 20s before maximums increase to 31C on Thursday and 30C on Friday, close to 5C above the historical average.

Overnight minimums will between 12C and 15C all week.

Typically in September in Ipswich, temperatures range between 10.7C and 25.9C.

Similar conditions are expected in Gatton, with highs of 32C on Thursday.