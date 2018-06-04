Forecast showers expected to dampen down frosty mornings

THINGS are heating up in Ipswich - but not by much.

A dry air mass brought particularly frosty conditions to the city on the weekend but temperatures are expected to heat up for the rest of the working week and into the weekend.

Overnight on Tuesday will reach 7C, warming up to 8C on Wednesday and 10C on Thursday. It's slightly above the June minimum historical average of 8.2C.

Friday and Saturday morning will drop down to 9C and 10C on Sunday.

It's well above the weekend's 4C mornings.

Meanwhile during the day, maximums will reach 23C on Tuesday and 21C on Wednesday and Thursday, on par with the 21.5C average.

The weekend will be even warmer, increasing to 24C on Friday and Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said showers were expected in Ipswich from Wednesday right through to Friday.

"We have had a really dry air mass which brought the cold mornings on the weekend but over the next few days there is more moisture on shore which is increasing the easterly on-shore currents," Mr Crock said.

"The following mornings won't be quite so cold but temperatures will still be close to the single figures in Ipswich.

"It will last until Thursday, warming up until then and then probably another dry air mass will push thorough towards the end of the week and into the weekend. For now we have seen the last of the really cold temperatures.

"There are a few showers around particularly in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday but it is uncertain how much reach that will have inland. It is quite a coastal system but Ipswich should still see some."