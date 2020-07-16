Menu
Crime

Ford Falcon and Toyota Camry stolen

Lachlan Mcivor
16th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
POLICE are urging Ipswich residents to be smart and secure their homes and vehicles to avoid opportunistic thefts.

A blue Ford Falcon sedan with registration 796ZIO and a blue Toyota Camry sedan with registration 863JOT were both reported as stolen to police yesterday.

Police are reminding residents to hide car keys and valuables to make it difficult for offenders to steal cars and other property.

Don't leave your spare keys on your key rings for your house or other vehicles that opportunistic thieves could access.

Thieves target keys, mobile phones and cash left in plain view within homes and vehicles.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

