Forced gender quota the ‘greatest waste of money’

GENDER CONCERNS: Jim McDonald, Doc Hannah, and Bob Whalley open up the water release to commemorate 50 years since the official turning on of rural water by the Glamorgan Vale Water Board. Photo: Nathan Greaves.

FORCING women on to the Glamorgan Vale Water Board will prove a waste of money, Doc Hannah has said.

The board president has lashed out at the state government's decision to legislate gender equality on boards, saying women have always had the opportunity to nominate and be elected for the board.

Right now, there are four men on the board.

There are no women.

But women have always had the opportunity to be on the board, Mr Hannah said.

"What I'm disappointed in, with the gender equality legislation, is the amount of money from the state that's gone into changing the philosophy of it," he said.

"To my thinking, it's the greatest waste of money, and unfortunately it's what this government seems to be doing."

The new legislation enacted by the state government earlier this year has changed the way members are elected for bodies such as the Glamorgan Vale Water Board, and not everyone is happy about it.

The amended legislation is forcing gender equality for the boards, mandating there must be an equal number of men and women on the board, with a candidate's qualifications, knowledge, and experience being a secondary consideration to their gender.

Mr Hannah pointed out women were already able to nominate to serve on the board, and the money being invested into forcing the equal representation was unnecessary.

"The other thing is the pressure it's put on us, to meet that requirement, when under the original legislation it was all there anyhow: women could nominate, and if they were elected, they were on the board," Mr Hannah said.

"Believe you me, when I look to employ somebody, I don't whether they're green or whatever, if they've got the qualifications for the job, I'll employ 'em. If they don't have the qualifications, they don't get employed."

In the past, locals and landowners could elect their own members for the board, but the new legislation has taken away this right, and placed in the hands of state government officials.

When the changes were first announced, residents in numerous water board areas signed a petition protesting the legislation, and Somerset Regional Council have twice moved to send letters to state ministers expressing their displeasure with the decision.

Nominations are now open for the 2020 board, with the terms of the current directors ending in July.