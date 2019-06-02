Force women struggling to find QBL rhythm

LET'S GO: Ipswich Force players Bree Farley, Rachel Mate, Grace Ellis, Amanda Johnson and Amy Lewis discus tactics during today's QBL win over Toowoomba at Ipswich Stadium.

LET'S GO: Ipswich Force players Bree Farley, Rachel Mate, Grace Ellis, Amanda Johnson and Amy Lewis discus tactics during today's QBL win over Toowoomba at Ipswich Stadium. Cordell Richardson

BASKETBALL: The Ipswich Force women have plenty to ponder after "grinding out'' a victory that restored some encouragement to their state league progress.

However, head coach Brad George was far from happy after today's 74-62 win over Toowoomba following Saturday night's 77-70 loss to South West Metro at Ipswich Stadium.

"The ball just doesn't want to drop for us so we just had to grind it out for the moment,'' George said.

Today's fourth win from seven games came after another late lapse hurt Ipswich the night before.

"Again, we're just not playing for 40 minutes and just letting ourselves down,'' he said.

Force led 34-31 at halftime against South West after being up by 14 at one stage.

"We just went to sleep again,'' he said. "It's getting a little bit frustrating to be honest.''

Having a bye the previous week didn't help last year's QBL finalists.

"We're playing the way that our draw is,'' George said, in reference to having a game, then a bye, playing again they another bye.

"It's inconsistency,'' he said.

"You're not getting any rhythm or any flow at the moment because we're not getting any games.''

Consistent Ipswich Force player Amy Lewis Cordell Richardson

George said Force newcomer Amy Lewis was the standout again in both weekend games.

"Amy has been probably our only player that's been consistently good each week,'' George said.

The Ipswich Force men also split the weekend series after beating Toowoomba 114-87 late this afternoon. That followed a 100-93 loss to South West Metro on Saturday night.

"I think we're getting closer,'' Force head coach Chris Riches said, reflecting on last season where the team clicked to close out the second half of the season.

"It's really small things that we've just got make a change on. Individually moreso than being a whole team.''

Marty Leahy led the way today with 21 points, well-supported by vice-captain Kyle Harvey.

State of play

QBL men: Ipswich Force 114 (Marty Leahy 21, Kyle Harvey 20) def Toowoomba 87; South West Metro 100 def Ipswich Force 93 (Kyle Harvey 32, Josh Spiers 24).

QBL women: Ipswich Force 74 (Amanda Johnson 19, Amy Lewis 15) def Toowoomba 62; South West Metro 77 def Ipswich Force 70 (Amanda Johnson 19, Amy Lewis 12).