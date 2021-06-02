Force teams search for winning formula playing at home

The Ipswich Force men's team playing in the inaugural 2021 NBL1 North basketball competition. Back row: Kane Bishop, Manyolak Malet, James Ringholt, Joshua Lincoln, Mitchell Poulain, Ethan Robinson, Chol Guet and Jason Ralph (captain). Front row: Cameron Weber, Deshawn Ross-Paiwan, Michael Fleming, Ryan Jeffries and Merrick Small.

AS Ipswich basketball officials look to secure a new development officer, their top-flight Force teams are preparing for major home court missions.

The Ipswich Force men and women have important matches against Townsville in Saturday night’s latest NBL1 North competitions at JBS Stadium.

With one win from three games, the Force women are looking to consolidate what has been working for them in the inaugural series.

The Force men also used last weekend’s bye to continue finetuning after losing their opening three games.

“It’s just a matter of us doing the small things better and being more consistent and doing more things right, more often,’’ Ipswich men’s head coach Chris Riches said.

“Clearly that’s the winning formula.

“Our style of basketball, where we focus heavily on our defence, is working nicely but we’ve also got to just make sure we execute on the offensive end of the floor.’’

Ipswich Force basketballer Ryan Jeffries playing in the 2020 Queensland State League competition.

Riches was pleased to see key player Ryan Jeffries eager to line up on Saturday night after missing the double-header against Cairns and Logan.

“He suited up on Sunday against Logan on that (previous) weekend,’’ Riches said.

“While he was not at 100 per cent, he still wanted to get back involved such is the passion he has for playing.

“He’s back to 100 per cent now.

“We’re not carrying any other injuries within the squad itself.’’



With his team yet to click into top gear, Riches was also encouraged by how newcomer Manylok Malek was settling in.

“He’s getting along well with the boys,’’ Riches said of the personality-charged recruit.

“He’s working really, really well.



“He had a really good game against Logan (the previous match) so we’re hoping that’s the start of things to come.

Ipswich Force basketballer Manylok Malek reaches for the basket in his team's NBL1 North match against Cairns at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

“He’s an effort-based guy so he runs the floor hard to position himself early.

“Then he’s the type of player that can score in a hurry. He can rack up 10 points in three or four possessions.

“He’s similar to like a Kyle Harvey-type player.’’

Harvey was an American import and Force vice-captain who served the Force team superbly in more than five former Queensland Basketball League seasons.

Younger players Michael Fleming and Ethan Robinson are among those Riches is looking to step up this season.

“They are doing well,’’ the coach said.

“It’s just the consistency that they need to develop into a mature player at this level.

“It’s just making sure their consistency of effort, consistency of execution - that’s got to carry over to every game. And that’s really a difficult thing.

“When you are a young player coming into the league, it’s a situation where you might be the best player in your age group, or you might have played for state and various other teams, but the consistency of performance is really where it’s at.’’

Riches said backing up solid performances in two or three games showed a player belonged in higher level basketball like the NBL1 North competition.

Ipswich Force basketballer Michael Fleming in his team's NBL1 North match against Cairns at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

Meanwhile, Ipswich Basketball Association (IBA) president Riches is also looking for a new development officer to replace Brady Walmsley.

Gold Coast-based Walmsley is concentrating on coaching the Force women’s side after fulfilling an extended role before the NBL1 North competition started.

“It’s sad to see him go but he’s put in a lot of nice groundwork for us,’’ Riches said.

The new position is a full-time job, enhancing the appeal for someone focused on helping the Ipswich association develop and grow.

“There’s a good opportunity there for someone that’s passionate about sport and passionate about the greater Ipswich area,’’ Riches said.



GAME DAY

Saturday at JBS Stadium, Ipswich

5pm: Ipswich Force women v Townsville Flames

7pm: Ipswich Force men v Townsville Heat