Ipswich Force head coach Brad George is looking for more from his quality starters.
Ipswich Force head coach Brad George is looking for more from his quality starters. Rob Williams
Basketball

Force teams driving for key victories

David Lems
by
14th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
THE Ipswich Force sides will have to conquer extra time on the road as well as their opposition in this weekend's state league games.

After driving to Logan on Saturday afternoon, the Force sides have to head to Maroochydore for Sunday's match, rescheduled from early in the season.

"It's tough, particularly as both of those teams are in pretty good form,'' Force women's coach Brad George said of the doubleheader against Thunder and Phoenix.

"They play really well so it's going to be a big ask.''

However, with the quality in his side, George knows that back-to-back wins this weekend would get his team back in the top four zone.

Currently in sixth on a congested table, the Force women have four wins and three losses. They used last weekend's bye to relax, with some players joining the wedding celebration of popular Force couple Jason and Georgia Ralph (nee Williams).

"We've definitely got to try and find some momentum and get some cohesion going,'' George said.

"Hopefully that can start this weekend, to really start building because the ladder is pretty tight at the moment.''

 

Injured Ipswich Force basketballer Kaili McLaren.
Injured Ipswich Force basketballer Kaili McLaren. Rob Williams

George was monitoring key recruit Kaili McLaren, who sat out Force's previous match against Toowoomba managing a knee injury.

After his team has produced some lacklustre final quarters this season, George is looking to senior players like captain Bree Farley, Rachel Mate and newly-married Ralph to step up and display their trademark consistency. When on song, the trio are among the best players in the league, especially when American import Amanda "AJ'' Johnson fires up alongside the team's most consistent performer Amy Lewis.

"The effort from some of our players needs to be a little bit better but that will come,'' George said.

