For The Records: Swichettes a winning day out

Jockey Mark Du Plessis returns to the Ipswich enclosure after his winning ride aboard For the Records last Friday. Cordell Richardson

TURF CHAT

IT was great to see the Friday afternoon vibe back at the Ipswich Turf Club.

The club hosted the Swich-ettes race day with more than 120 guests enjoying an afternoon trackside while enjoying the music thanks to Soul Cutz.

There were a few good bets to find between the favourites who picked up the majority of the card.

Paying $6 was For the Records, who resumed to racing in fine form winning first-up for Desleigh Forster at Bundamba on Friday.

The gelding jumped superbly for jockey Mark Du Plessis from the outside barrier to lead the QTIS 3YO Maiden Handicap 1200m journey.

Brad Steward gave everything he could aboard Toucan Sam in the final few hundred metres but fell short on the line to run second.

Du Plessis went on to claim a double for the day with a win aboard Angela's Beauty for Bryan and Daniel Guy.

The out-of-form mare turned her recent slump around providing punters with a healthy $26 return on the tote for the win.

The mare held on strong and defeated Golden Sheaf who worked hard after being five lengths off the last for most of the 1666m journey but ran out of steam to fall short by only a neck.

Jockey Beau Appo also road a double collecting his first wins for the season at Ipswich aboard Want to Bolt for Ben Currie and the later in the day for Kevin Kemp on Dreamtimer.

Back on track

IT was a big week trackside for the Ipswich Turf Club with the postponed meeting from the previous week held on Monday, then followed up with the scheduled meeting on Friday.

The rail was back in the true position and times were only a few seconds outside course records.

Winx magic

THE magic of Winx continued on Saturday with the mare picking up her fourth Chipping Norton Stakes (G1).

She has now won 23 Group Ones and 31 consecutive races overall.

Winx has done more than just provide victories for her loyal followers.

The qualities she possesses are what is most impressive.

Poised in everything she does, a sense of effortless when racing and pure focus when there is a job to do. The list goes on.

Cup countdown

THE countdown has started for one of Queensland's biggest race days as the Ipswich Turf Club leaves the stables for the 2019 Channel Seven Ipswich Cup.

Seven presenter and this year's Ipswich Cup ambassador Olivia Degn officially launched the event last Saturday night.

Olivia, who was a special guest at the St Edmund's College Foundation Dinner, was thrilled to announce her involvement and playing an important role in Ipswich's principal race day.

"I am excited to soak up the enthusiasm of the local people at a day that boasts fun, fashion and fillies,'' she said.

"The time-honoured Ipswich Cup has established itself as an event not just for the Ipswich community but for racing enthusiasts and socialites of the greater region.''

Tickets for the 2019 Channel Seven Ipswich Cup on June 15 are now on sale.

The club has introduced online tickets for all individual ticketed areas making it easy for guests to make their purchase. Visit www.ipswichturf club.com.au for further details.

Next meetings

Ipswich next races on Friday before meetings on Wednesday, March 13 and Friday, March 29.