FOR SALE: Lockyer house-shop combo with fiery history

PIECE OF HISTORY: The Laidley Post Office building is for sale.

PIECE OF HISTORY: The Laidley Post Office building is for sale.

BUYERS looking to invest, as well as for a place to hang their hat, won’t need to compromise.

For the first time in 13 years, the Laidley Post Office building has been listed for sale, offering house hunters the chance to buy a residence with a bonus shopfront.

The Laidley Post Office building is for sale.

Positioned at 139 Patrick St, Laidley, the property is on half an acre in the heart of town.

Though the business itself is not for sale, the property is – including a three-bedroom residence set at the back of the plot of land and the building containing the post office.

LOCAL NEWS: How threat of huge fine has impacted dodgy drivers

Rangecrest Realty sales agent Anna Ratcliffe said the federation-style post office was built in 1926 after the original building, built in 1915, was destroyed.

The home at the back of the property is included for sale with the Laidley Post Office.

“There was an original post office there but it burnt down,” Ms Ratcliffe said.

“Until 1993, the property was owned by Australia Post.”

The house, which sits on the back of the property, was built in the 1950s to house a shop manager.

LOCAL NEWS: Car smashes through Lockyer house

“The Telstra exchange used to run out of the post office,” Ms Ratcliffe said.

“The house was built many, many years ago to house the old Telstra manager.”

The residence boasts wooden floors but will take some TLC to get it into shape.

The house on the property is estimated to have been built in the 1950s.

Though it was only its sixth day on the market, Ms Ratcliffe said the property had already attracted nine investors interested in making the property theirs.

“I have had extensive inquiry on it from investors,” she said.

“It’s pretty big for something like that.”

The seller seeks $695,000 plus GST.

Only the building is for sale – the current business owner will continue to lease the building and run the post office.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.