FOR SALE: Ipswich showroom draws interest Australia-wide

An opportunity has arisen for investors looking to make more than $100,000 a year passively.

An already-tenanted property in the centre of Ipswich has just gone up for sale, promising buyers a net $102,000 rental income.

Hitting the market on Thursday, the Beaumont Tiles Showroom at 202 Brisbane St, Ipswich, offers buyers a chance to invest in a business without having to run one.

The 809m2 property includes a 392m2 showroom, which was custom-built in 2015 for the tile and bathroom retail giant.

With an asking price of $1.85M, it is selling as a freehold investment and the sale will not include the business itself.

Representing the property, Burgess Rawson associate director Jamie Dewe said the tenant had just begun a new five year lease.

“It’s obviously a good spot there and a national brand – it’s a five-year term lease,” Mr Dewe said.

After only four days on the market, the property has already attracted 40 inquiries.

Mr Dewe said a range of buyers had shown interest and inquiries had come from throughout Australia.

“There are private buyers, self-managed super funds and obviously, with the way interest rates are, there’s no real good reason to keep your money in the bank so you might as well be investing in property,” he said.

“I think I’ve had about 40 odd inquiries and there are a couple of offers pending. It’s been really popular.”

Mr Dewe said the current owner, who is from New South Wales, decided to sell due to the number of people interested in buying.

“It’s a good time to sell property because lots of people want to buy things,” he said.

“The market is up and there is a lot of interest in commercial property – it’s a good time to sell to make a profit on your investment.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.