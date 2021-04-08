Menu
Dinmore Cottage owner Lindy Leavy has listed her beloved tea house for sale. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Dinmore Cottage owner Lindy Leavy has listed her beloved tea house for sale. Photo: Ebony Graveur
FOR SALE: Ipswich home comes with bonus coffee van, business

8th Apr 2021 12:30 PM
An Ipswich teahouse operating from a 1900s character home is still up for grabs, more than six months after hitting the market.

The Dinmore Cottage was listed for sale last year and included the business along with the property, meaning the new owner would be able to jump right in and start trading.

The cottage was on the brink of transforming to service the disability care industry but, due to complications with approvals, a sale fell through.

Owners Lindy and Rob Leavy relisted the historic property as a home.

“Someone who is interested in buying the teahouse might want to live in the house and do the coffee van,” Lindy said.

“The mortgage for the place would be less than what you’re paying in rent, plus you have a way to generate an income straight away.”

For the past four and a half years, 1A Dinmore St, Dinmore has operated as a teahouse, serving up high tea, coffee and lunches.

To appeal to the early morning crowd, Lindy and Rob added a coffee van into the mix, which sits at the front of the property.

“Covid didn’t really slow us down because we did a lot of takeaways from the coffee van,” Lindy said.

The owners are accepting offers of over $479,000.

