FOR SALE: Ipswich home comes with bonus coffee van, business

Dinmore Cottage owner Lindy Leavy has listed her beloved tea house for sale. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Dinmore Cottage owner Lindy Leavy has listed her beloved tea house for sale. Photo: Ebony Graveur

An Ipswich teahouse operating from a 1900s character home is still up for grabs, more than six months after hitting the market.

The Dinmore Cottage was listed for sale last year and included the business along with the property, meaning the new owner would be able to jump right in and start trading.

READ MORE: Popular business ‘comes free’ with sale of cottage

The cottage was on the brink of transforming to service the disability care industry but, due to complications with approvals, a sale fell through.

Owners Lindy and Rob Leavy relisted the historic property as a home.

Dinmore Cottage owner Lindy Leavy has listed her beloved tea house for sale. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“Someone who is interested in buying the teahouse might want to live in the house and do the coffee van,” Lindy said.

“The mortgage for the place would be less than what you’re paying in rent, plus you have a way to generate an income straight away.”



For the past four and a half years, 1A Dinmore St, Dinmore has operated as a teahouse, serving up high tea, coffee and lunches.

Rob Leafy runs the Retro Coffee Can at Dinmore Cottage. He has a helpful assistant in Pepper.

To appeal to the early morning crowd, Lindy and Rob added a coffee van into the mix, which sits at the front of the property.

READ MORE: Dinmore Cottage Tea House offers more than just a hot cuppa

“Covid didn’t really slow us down because we did a lot of takeaways from the coffee van,” Lindy said.

The owners are accepting offers of over $479,000.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.