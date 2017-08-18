FOR SALE: Historic QCWA property to go under the hammer

AUCTION: The QCWA Hostel and hall at 84 Limestone Street.

A HISTORIC community building is about to go under the hammer.

The Queensland Country Women's Association hostel and hall on Limestone St in the CBD will be auctioned off on August 26.

The hostel has been a hub of activity for the Ipswich QCWA branch for 100-years.

This week the old signs were removed from the building.

Ipswich branch International officer Trisha Steczkowicz said it was a sad moment for the branch members who have been told the building must be sold to help pay for renovations to another branch hostel.

The hostel on Limestone St, known as the Mary Tregear Hostel, was built in the 1840s while the adjacent hall was added later in the 1960s.

Inside the hostel two sitting rooms and eight bedrooms along with a kitchen and bathroom.

The auction will be held on August 26, at 2pm. Inspection are by appointment only via Walkers Real Estate.