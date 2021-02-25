FOR SALE: Former lolly factory hits market

A WAREHOUSE built for an Ipswich lolly factory has hit the market, with the owner eager to sell within a month to whoever makes the highest offer.

Since it was built nearly 10 years ago, the property at 27 Technology Dr, Augustine Heights has been the home of Sweetmans Lolly Shop.

It was built in 2013 to accommodate the family-owned business after it outgrew its Carole Park premises.

READ MORE: Lolly business enjoys sweet success in Springfield area

Real estate agent Dan Costello said the property was being sold vacant.

Given the property’s purpose build, Mr Costello said it would suit other businesses looking to produce food.

27 Technology Drive, Augustine Heights is for sale.

“(It suits) food-grade manufacturing and processing,” he said.

“But it does lend itself to any manufacturing outfit because of its production areas.”

He said suspended concrete floors on the building’s first level were ideal for storing goods.

“It is fantastic for storing heavy goods such as packaging or heavy material,” he said.

“If you’re putting products into bags, you can use gravity to do so.

“You can use conveyor belts but sometimes it’s better to store things above the machine and drop them straight in.”

The property spans 5000 sq m and is built across 1.73 acres.

27 Technology Drive, Augustine Heights is for sale.

“It’s also set up for production staff, with large areas for meals,” Mr Costello said.

“It has two levels of offices, fully airconditioned.”

So far, local investors as well as businesses looking to set up food production have taken notice of the property.

LOCAL NEWS: Housing crisis forces Ipswich pensioner into portable home

“I’ve had solid inquiry from the get go, from speculative investors but mainly from parties looking to manufacture,” Mr Costello said.

“Broadscale manufacturing with a flavour of food.”

SRS Sweetmans is a snack food and sweets manufacturer, importer and distribution business.

Expressions of interest on the property close on March 25.

SRS Sweetmans has been contacted for comment.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.