FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

Sekisui House Australia has announced its final release of lots at Ecco Ripley.

Sekisui House Australia has announced its final release of lots at Ecco Ripley.

UNPRECEDENTED sales growth has prompted the seventh and final release of land at one of Ipswich’s most in-demand estates.

Ecco Ripley, based in the booming southeast corridor, has reportedly been earmarked for detached homes and duplexes amid the state’s apparent housing crisis.

Developer Sekisui House Australia on Thursday announced the latest release of lots in response to the overwhelming number of inquiries lodged about the area.

State Sales Manager Scott Blaney said the move would likely help combat the influx which he said came as result of the Federal Government’s recent HomeBuilder scheme.

Ecco Ripley is currently home to more than 1000 residents.

He said several lots were now available for purchase within the central Lighthaven neighbourhood, priced from little over $380,300.

“Based on the success of the sixth land release, we are anticipating our seventh land release will also generate significant interest from potential buyers, particularly as the HomeBuilder stimulus comes to an end on 31 March,” Mr Blaney said.

RELATED: Cutbacks won’t stop HomeBuilder boom for southwest corridor

He said prospective buyers would be able to choose from a selection of designs to suit a variety of lifestyle and budget needs.

The latest land release also comes off the back of Deputy Prime Minister’s Michael McCormack to the area last month.

The seventh and final land release, earmarked for detached homes and duplexes, is now on the market.

At the time Mr McCormack said Commonwealth’s HomeBuilder stimulus – created in response to last year’s economic downturn – had achieved great success.

“We extended [the grant] because it was so popular, because builders were telling us they us they didn’t have enough time to get through all the work,” he said.

Mr Blaney said the popular estate also presented great opportunity for potential first-time buyers looking to break into the property market.

“With more than 1,000 residents who already call Ecco Ripley home, we have established an engaged community by promoting human connections and health and wellbeing, enabling families to embrace a truly wholesome lifestyle,” he said.