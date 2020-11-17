FOR SALE: Cheapest houses within 10 minutes of Ipswich

These are the cheapest houses for sale within ten minutes of the Ipswich CBD.

These are the cheapest houses for sale within ten minutes of the Ipswich CBD.

EAGER to get into the property market or looking for your sixth investment? There is no need to spend a fortune. Plenty of cheap homes within ten minutes of Ipswich are on the market right now.

10 Hastie Street, Tivoli, Qld 4305

10 Hastie Street, Tivoli – $190,000

Set on a massive 1,485m2, this workers cottage has ceilings so high you’ll barely be able to see them. What you will see, however, is character in the wooden floorboards, the VJ walls and claw foot bath.

39/31 Haig Street, Brassall, Qld 4305

39/31 Haig Street, Brassall – $175,000+

Technically a semi-detached duplex, this two-bedroom home includes a big front yard and a smaller back garden with an undercover entertaining area. Perfect for a Summer barbecue. The complex boasts a pool.

37 Selwyn Street, North Booval

37 Selwyn Street, North Booval – $199,000

Exposed beams and wooden floor give this three-bedroom house a slight log-cabin vibe. Set on a 607m2 plot, the low-set brick home is nestled among an established garden, meaning you won’t need to wait years before being able to enjoy shade and greenery outside.

2 COYNE STREET, ONE MILE

2 Coyne St, One Mile – $205,000

With a dishwasher in the kitchen and airconditioning in the family room, this house offers to make life a bit more comfortable. It boasts three bedrooms with built-ins and has brand new carpet throughout.

28 Wyndham St, Tivoli, Qld 4305

28 Wyndham St, Tivoli – $199,000

With a vibrant garden and large outdoor entertaining area, this home has plenty to offer those who enjoy spending time outside. The home includes two bedrooms, a bathroom and polished wooden flooring.

65 TOONGARRA ROAD, Leichhardt.

65 Toongarra Rd, Leichhardt – $219,000

Located an easy three-minute walk from the Ipswich CBD, the new owner will be near the action without compromising on privacy or space. With a big yard enclosed in a picket fence, there is plenty of room for activities.

12 Grenville Street, Basin Pocket, Qld 4305

12 Grenville Street, Basin Pocket – $219,000

Set on a 800m2 block, this three-bedroom home comes with a large outdoor entertaining area, and established trees. Inside, the three bedrooms and living space boast wooden flooring.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.