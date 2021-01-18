FOR SALE: CBD building boasts ‘unusual’ bonus

100 Brisbane St, Ipswich was listed for sale on Friday and has already garnered interest from a range of buyers.

100 Brisbane St, Ipswich was listed for sale on Friday and has already garnered interest from a range of buyers.

AN opportunity to set up shop in the heart of Ipswich has arisen for corporates looking to be their own landlord.

A freehold property at 100 Brisbane St, Ipswich is available to buy, boasting two storeys, including three offices, an open work area, a kitchen, bathroom and reception area.

LOCAL NEWS: REVEALED: See the cheapest Ipswich houses to sell in 2020

With a $590,000 asking price, the property hit the market on Friday and has already attracted interest from potential buyers.

Representing the property, realtor Cheryl Kermond said a range of buyers had been calling.

“We only just listed it so it’s still a bit early but we’ve had a bit of inquiry on it,” Ms Kermond said.

A freehold property at 100 Brisbane St, Ipswich is available to buy, boasting two storeys, including three offices, an open work area, a kitchen, bathroom and reception area.

Ms Kermond said the property would suit office use.

“Previously it has been used as a professional office,” she said.

“And I would suggest its best use would be as a professional office, going forward.”

Before real estate company Assett Realty moved into the building in 2016, the space was used by Morris Blackburn Lawyers.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Very rare’ business development up for grabs in Ipswich

The legal firm moved into a larger space just two doors down.

Last month, Assett Realty moved to a new address in Ripley but Ms Kermond said the lease at 100 Brisbane St was not due to expire for another 12 months.

“The owners are happy to try and find either a tenant for lease or (someone) looking to be an owner-occupier. We’re looking at all options at this moment.”

Six car spaces behind the building sweeten the deal for potential buyers.

Ms Kermond said the area for carparking made the property a unique one in the area.

“There is carparking attached to the site, which is obviously unusual for a lot of those properties in the Brisbane Street precinct,” she said.

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich commercial property to change hands in 2020

Ms Kermond said interest in properties in the area were higher than usual.

“Inquiry rates at the moment on all our properties is actually quite high,” she said.

“We’ve found there has been a lot of interest from people wanting to be owner-occupier and, if we offer something to the market with good return, there’s also a lot of interest from buyers looking for stock in the Ipswich area as well.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.