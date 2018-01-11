Menu
FOR DOLLY: Mum calls for ban of 'honesty' app

STOP BULLYING: In light of the tragic death of Dolly Everett, a Rockhampton mother is calling for a ban of messaging app Sarahah after 'horrible' messages sent telling her own daughter to kill herself.
Elyse Wurm
by

AFTER reading about the tragic death of Warwick schoolgirl Amy "Dolly" Jayne Everett, a Queensland mother has made a heartfelt plea to ban a messaging app allegedly used by teens to send "sickening" messages to each other.

Sarahah, which means "honesty" in Arabic, is an app allowing users to send comments to people anonymously.

The Rockhampton mother started a change.org petition to ban the app after she found out a message had been sent to her own daughter stating the person hoped she would kill herself and nobody would care.

"As a parent, I'm scared.... I'm broken.... I'm drained. My baby girl, who I have always taught respect and kindness, is hurting.... bad," she wrote.

"I can't help wonder why these people have the ability to be able to send such horrible, life-changing messages and wonder what the purpose of apps like Saraha are?"

"I realise that not only is my daughter contemplating suicide but also playing the blame game .... 'what did I do?', 'who have I hurt?', 'it must be my fault'."

She said she believed the program was enabling harsh and hurtful comments to be sent to children, who were already vulnerable.

"I am asking that these applications be removed and that education and prevention strategies put in place to help children who are receiving malicious maessages (sic) through these services along with those who send them," she wrote.

"I do not want my daughter or any other to become the next Dolly."

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

