Footy's a way of life for Sawyers

LOFTY AMBITIONS: City of Ipswich Official of the Year Bayden Sawyers is on course to referee in the National Rugby League. Rob Williams

IT IS a strong sense of family and community that drives City of Ipswich Sporting Official of the Year Bayden Saw-yers.

As an Ipswich Diggers under-16 representative and emerging elite referee, the dedicated teen has made football a seven-day-a-week commitment.

Rugby league has been a way of life in the Sawyers' household since day one.

His father and mother introduced him to the game and every move he makes intends to repay their unflinching support.

He also draws inspiration from his late grandmother Catherine Higgins, whom he lost at the age of six and credits with instilling him with values and respect.

"She was my best friend,” he said. "She taught me how to work for what I wanted.

"Everything I do is for her, and mum and dad.”

Mum and dad must be glowing with pride too.

On the field Sawyers is a committed second rower. He featured for the West End Bulldogs under-16s this year in the development final and captained the club to the under-15 premiership last year.

He has played his way into Ipswich colours and holds aspirations of progressing to A-Grade, Intrust Super Cup and the NRL.

But it is with the whistle in hand where he has had the most success and it is officiating that may present him a pathway to the NRL.

Sawyers is rated one of the state's top refereeing prospects.

At 16, he has already been entrusted to oversee the under 11 and 12 schoolboys state carnival and the under-12 Ipswich grand final.

He was proud to represent the region at the recent Queensland Murri carnival and has also taken on the role of touch judge at the Intrust Super Cup and Langer Cup Schoolboys level.

He was humbled to be named Ipswich Junior Official of the Year in 2018 and considers the City of Ipswich accolade an honour and a privilege.

Receiving his award from Shane Webcke, a man he idolised throughout his playing career, was a thrill he will never forget.

In three weeks, the rising adjudicator will join the Queensland High Performance Refereeing Training Unit.

He anticipates it will be unlike any training session he has ever attended but cannot wait to demonstrate his capabilities and rub shoulders with more experienced colleagues.

"I'm keen to show what I'm all about,” he said.

"I'm expecting it to be a shock but it will be a good experience and opportunity to learn.”

The footy fanatic picked up the flag to make a bit of extra cash while enjoying and giving back to the game he loves.

He did not consider a career might be possible but appearing in the middle at the sport's highest level is now squarely in his sights.

"I want to do it for my family,” Sawyers said.