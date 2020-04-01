Footy to unite players after family comes first

Ipswich recruit Tyler Hall enjoyed sharing in the early Eagles bond before play was shut down. Picture: Rob Williams

WITH a baby on the way in the current environment, Ipswich Eagles recruit Tyler Hall has his life in perspective.

As much as the personable footballer wants to be out mixing with his new clubmates, he knows it's a time to look after his family.

Hall and his wife Dominika are expecting their first child as everyone waits to hear if Aussie rules can resume in coming months.

"As disappointing as it is not to be able to play,'' Tyler, 31, said.

"There's a lot more people worse off than us at the moment.

"You've got to put it in perspective a little bit.

"I'd love us to play this weekend but at the end of the day, it's the least of most people's worries.''

Footy becomes secondary to looking after your family.

Ipswich Eagles 2020 season recruit Tyler Hall.

Western Australian born and bred Tyler was one of Ipswich's leading recruits before the QFA Division 2 North season was shutdown recently with all other sport.

The utility footballer grew up in country WA, moving to Perth aged 16.

He enjoyed an extended stint with South Fremantle in the WAFL before playing for Northampton in the Great Northern Football League.

Tyler shared in a 2009 premiership with the senior South Freo side before captaining the club's Reserve Grade combination to another title in 2013.

He won two best and fairest awards for Northampton in the Great Northern Football League.

Being a self-employed exercise physiologist, he moved to Boonah with his family early last year to work and for his wife to continue her Masters of Occupational Therapy studies.

But how he came to start the Eagles pre-season was a twist in itself.

Thinking he would no longer play, aspiring coach Tyler initially expressed interest in guiding last year's premiership-winning Eagles women's team.

But after Eagles club president Clint Bateman saw Tyler's playing credentials, he and head coach Kym Mansell were instantly impressed.

"I said (to Bateman) he needs to be playing in my team,'' Mansell said.

"We had a meeting with him. We had him convinced to play.''

Having loved footy all his life, Tyler saw the Eagles as a chance to resume his career.

"I missed it not playing for a year and I thought it would be good to coach,'' he said.

"I started training and met a good group of guys down there. It was a pretty easy decision to come and play in the end.''

Surrounded by footy in WA, he's always enjoyed team sports.

"With a team like this, you always enjoy running around and training together and playing games, it's always a good atmosphere,'' he said.

Rejoining the Eagles nest

If and when the Ipswich Eagles can resume their 2020 season after just one match, Hall will be ready to work with his new teammates under Mansell's watchful eye.

"He's a brilliant coach and the way he goes about it is really good,'' Tyler said.

"He's got a pretty good relationship with all the guys and when you've got someone with that kind of passion leading the club, you're in a pretty decent spot really.''

Preferring to play on the wing, he's happy to fulfil whatever role the team needs.

Although his immediate priority is his family, keen golfer Tyler said it was important the Eagles team kept in touch during a difficult time.

"It's trying to keep all the guys as motivated as possible,'' he said.