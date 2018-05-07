Footy team-mate helped save player from heart attack

DALE O'Connell was given a life-saving ultimatum six months ago when a team-mate refused to take the football field with him unless he saw a doctor.

After experiencing chest pain, a tingling sensation in his left arm and feeling disorientated, Mr O'Connell continued to play touch football and go about his normal activities for six weeks before his teammate stepped in.

"'I didn't want to believe I had a heart issue so the ultimatum really gave me the push I needed to finally go and see my doctor," Mr O'Connell said.

"It's all a little surreal the way it unfolded; it all happened so fast.

"But after seeing my GP, she sent me to have a stress echocardiograph just to make sure that everything was working okay.

"Obviously it wasn't because two weeks later I was waking up after having major surgery to remove four blockages to my heart."

Since undergoing a quadruple bypass at Greenslopes Hospital to restore blood flow to the obstructed arteries surrounding his heart, the 47-year-old has been a regular fixture at the West Moreton Health Cardiac Rehabilitation and Heart Failure Service.

"The service isn't just about making sure you can walk around your house or go back to work after having a cardiac episode," Mr O'Connell said.

"It's about giving you the tools you need to make sure that you lead a healthier lifestyle and reduce your risk of having another heart attack or heart event.

"There is a whole team of people - nurses, exercise physiologists, pharmacists, social workers, dietitians - who are there to help you get back on your feet and learn how to do things better."

Mr O'Connell said he could not fault the service and would not be where he was today without its support or motivation.

"I was never the type to go to the gym before this but now I am part of the ongoing maintenance program and come back here regularly to exercise," Mr O'Connell said.

"I also had to laugh at myself a few weeks ago when I started reading labels in the supermarket which is something I never would have done if I hadn't been here and completed the rehabilitation program.

"The team helps you to take what can be the worst thing to happen in someone's life and shape it into a positive learning experience."

This Heart Week Mr O'Connell, a teacher at Saint Edmund's College, is encouraging people to start important conversations about physical activity and heart health.

"Any movement is better than no movement and it really does go a long way in helping to reduce your risk of heart disease and to keep you healthy," Mr O'Connell said.

"'30 minutes of exercise a day goes a long way to keeping heart disease at bay.

"My goal during the program was to get back to playing football by March and it was an amazing feeling stepping on to the field with my mate a few weeks ago."

Have a heart condition? Help is available in Ipswich

THERE are services dedicated to providing comprehensive care to adults with heart health concerns in Ipswich.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service provides comprehensive care for adults who have, or are at risk of developing, heart conditions.

The service provides a holistic approach to improving cardiac knowledge with the support of clinical nurse educators, dietitians, exercise physiologists, social workers and Indigenous Health Workers.

Patients can improve knowledge and understanding of heart disease or heart events, access education, resources and advice about heart episodes and take control of their cardiac health.

The service also has non-hospital alternatives such as community-based and telehealth support, to help increase participation and to help reduce the likelihood of a patient experiencing another cardiac event.

A medical referral is required from either a GP or a cardiac specialist to gain access to the service.

Contact the service on 3413 5878 for more information.