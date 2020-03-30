Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has secured a line of credit for the AFL. Picture: Getty Images
AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has secured a line of credit for the AFL. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

AFL secures credit line from major banks to ensure survival

30th Mar 2020 5:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The AFL has secured the cash that it hopes will help it survive the coronavirus crisis.

The league has today been granted secured lines of credit with NAB and ANZ, understood to be worth as much as $600 million, that will provide urgent funds that the game needs to counter "significant cash shortfalls" as it endeavours to navigate the uncharted territory that the global virus presents.

"I want to thank the NAB and the ANZ for their support but I also want to stress that while this is a relief, it is not a return to business as usual or a release valve," league boss Gillon McLachlan said.

"The football community is - like businesses across every sector - still very much in the financial fight of its life with the losses this year stretching to many hundreds of millions of dollars," Mr McLachlan said.

"What this means is we have a chance to get through but we will only get through this period if we are united as an industry and every one of us at all levels of the AFL continue to make the hard decisions to drastically and urgently cut costs."

Originally published as Footy secures $600m lifeline

More Stories

afl coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘A wedding doesn’t compare to people dying alone’

        premium_icon ‘A wedding doesn’t compare to people dying alone’

        News A Queensland bride has chosen to focus on the bigger picture after having to postpone her special day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

        Tantalising new cheese flavours to treat your tastebuds

        premium_icon Tantalising new cheese flavours to treat your tastebuds

        News Farmers pair their signature cheese with flavours like coffee and port

        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Message from the PM is only go outside if it’s essential

        Much-loved event cancelled due to coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Much-loved event cancelled due to coronavirus fears

        News Organisers are “forging full steam ahead” to make next year’s event bigger