Footy record? 200 reasons for Ipswich club to celebrate

Ipswich Eagles Justin Cummings kicked the goal that pushed his team to 200 points on Saturday.

IPSWICH Eagles displayed their club depth and finishing firepower by scoring an incredible 200 points in their latest QFA Division 3 match.

It's most likely a record for the Limestone Park-based footy club.

Livewire forward/winger Justin Cummings booted the six-pointer at Nambour on Saturday to complete his team's 200-47 thrashing of Hinterland Blues.

That was one of his three goals among an amazing 29 booted by the Eagles in their eighth consecutive win.

Although Hinterland Blues are the competition cellar-dwellers, Eagles coach Kym Mansell had plenty to be pleased about.

With eight regular first graders unavailable for the catch-up match, the Eagles Reserves stepped up in the goal-kicking rout.

"It was a great win,'' Mansell said, expecting to triumph by 30 or 40 points rather than 150.

"We weren't looking at the record, just trying to get to 200. We kicked two goals in the last two minutes.

"We blew them away.''

Among the Reserve graders capitalising on their opportunity were Hicks' brothers Robert and Harley, Brandon Poulton and Baillie Campbell.

"They've all played at least one or two senior games throughout the year but most were earlier in the year,'' Mansell said.

Exciting youngster Duran Dick led the way with seven goals, well supported by consistent performer Keith Brick with six.

Steve Massey was stand-in captain on Saturday with Tyson Watts injured.

Backline regular Jackson Baeumler played his 50th game for the club, adding to the Eagles' deserved celebration.

The Eagles led 162-32 after a sensational third quarter.

"There were passages for 5-10 minutes where they didn't even touch the ball,'' the coach said.

The size of the victory was encouraging with the Eagles preparing to face unbeaten competition leaders Victoria Point this weekend.

"We are pretty confident that we can beat them,'' Mansell said, hoping to be the first team to end Victoria Point's 13-game winning streak.

"If we are on song and we do what we have been doing for the last eight weeks, there's no reason we can't beat them.''

However, Mansell said the focus would quickly switch to Victoria Point after the Eagles players enjoyed their trip home from Nambour on the bus.

Mansell said added motivation for next weekend's showdown was the chance to secure second spot for the finals.

The Eagles are currently in third on percentages behind Victoria Point and Carrara.

The massive win on Saturday lifted Ipswich's percentage to 170, with Carrara on 172. Both sides have nine wins and four losses.

"We will finish no lower than third,'' Mansell said.

"Carrara have to play Victoria Point yet.

"For us, it's just finishing the job.''

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 29.26-200 def Hinterland Blues 7.5-47.

Reserves: Ipswich Eagles 15-10-100 def Hinterland Blues 8.6-54.

Next matches: Saturday - v Victoria Point at Tidbold Park.